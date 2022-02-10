Olympian Suni Lee In Leotard Earns Perfect Ten On Uneven Bars

Sunisa Lee, professionally known as Suni Lee, set another personal gymnastic record this week when she earned a perfect ten at the College meet. The Olympic gold medalist took a break from the International game this year to focus on being a College athlete for the University of Auburn (U of A,) and she's already proving it was a great decision.

The 18-year-old freshman cleared a perfect ten on the uneven bars within six meets, securing a spot for the Auburn Tigers at the competition this Saturday.