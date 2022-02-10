Olympian Suni Lee In Leotard Earns Perfect Ten On Uneven Bars

Getty | Rodrigo Varela

Entertainment
chisom

Sunisa Lee, professionally known as Suni Lee, set another personal gymnastic record this week when she earned a perfect ten at the College meet. The Olympic gold medalist took a break from the International game this year to focus on being a College athlete for the University of Auburn (U of A,) and she's already proving it was a great decision.

The 18-year-old freshman cleared a perfect ten on the uneven bars within six meets, securing a spot for the Auburn Tigers at the competition this Saturday.

The Latest

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Asserts Dominance

Hailey Bieber In Bikini Shows Off Tan

Spotify CEO Says Joe Rogan Himself Pulled Episodes From Platform

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Is Done With Surgeries After Nose Job

Joe Rogan Discusses Attempts To Cancel His Podcast

Rated Ten

While Suni has Olympic experience from Tokyo 2020, her U of A routine during the meet was less complicated than her Gold-winning performance. This Perfect Ten is the first of Suni's professional career as a gymnast (hopefully, more to come) and the sixth in U of A's history. The last time a Tiger landed a perfect score before Suni was in 2004, when Rachael Tarantino cleared the board on the balance beam.

Suni's routine consisted of a Maloney, Pak Salto, and Van Leeuwen - three moves named after gymnastic icons.

Watch the winning routine below.

Entertainment

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Crazy Backflip

By Cha Miñoza

Pressure Makes Diamonds

Getty | Elsa

When Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, causing a commotion, she gave Suni Lee a gift - the young gymnast clinched the Gold Medal for Team USA. In those uncertain moments, before the 18-year-old mounted the stage, she felt the weight of expectations on her shoulders - the number one in the country had withdrawn, and she was supposed to fill her shoes!

The Olympian then decided to enjoy her moment and turn her pressure into motivation. She was already a winner in her parent's eyes, according to Sports Illustrated, so there was no one else to impress (not really, but she brought the Gold home.) Reminiscing on that Golden Moment, she wrote, "pressure forms diamonds." Indeed it does.

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s

Flaunting Her Flexibility

Giphy | Team USA

Watching Suni Lee perform is a delight as she makes graceful strides across the gym. Years of balancing on beams and bars toned her body in the right angles giving her exquisite curves and sturdy muscles. Suni balances with the grace of a ballerina in this multi-hued leotard as she bends over backward on her toes while stretching her other leg and arm. Her black hair falls in thick waves to the back as she closes her eyes in serenity.

Face-Off With LSU

Getty | C. Morgan Engel

The Tigers would face off LSU in an all-round showdown on Saturday, thanks to Suni landing the perfect ten earlier in the week. The opposing team LSU also has powerhouses Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant. Suni feels like she still has something to prove, so we expect to see prime competition on Saturday.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Enjoys Vacay Mode

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bathing Suit Celebrates 'New Year'

Olympian Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Toned Legs In 'Ice Bath Recovery'

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Highlights 'Healing Power'

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.