Natalie Portman And Yara Shahidi Stun In 'Dior Forever'

Dior Beauty tapped social activists Yara Shahidi, 21, and Natalie Portman, 40, for its latest campaign. Dior Beauty reinvented its 2007 Forever Foundation to accommodate more skin tones and promote diversity. The world is more conscious about inclusivity in brands, and people are dropping discriminatory brands like a hot pocket. Also, the competition is getting tighter with newer brands offering a more comprehensive range of foundation tones hence the need for the fashion house to evolve.

While Shahidi is a recent signee (she joined the fashion house in 2021), Portman has been on board since 2011.