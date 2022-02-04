NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Hawks, Russell Westbrook To Sixers & Ben Simmons To LA Lakers

As the 2022 NBA trade deadline draws closer, several crazy blockbuster trade ideas continue to surface on the internet. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade featuring Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Another team that would be involved in the suggested deal is the Atlanta Hawks.

In the proposed "3-team mega deal" by Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World, the Hawks would receive Davis and Tobias Harris, the Sixers would get Westbrook, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Malik Monk, Onyeka Okongwu, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick, and the Lakers would obtain Simmons, John Collins, Seth Curry, Lou Williams, and a 2023 first-round pick.

Anthony Davis & Tobias Harris Join Forces With Trae Young

For the Hawks, making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is necessary. They may be finally learning how to consistently win games, but they obviously need more star power around Trae Young to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis would give the Hawks a legitimate superstar and an immediate replacement for Collins in their frontcourt, while Harris would take the starting small forward spot.

If the core of Young, Davis, Harris, Clint Capela, and Kevin Huerter mesh well on the court, the Hawks would be a tough team to beat in a best-of-seven series.

Sixers Dump Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris, Get Valuable Assets

This may not be the ideal deal for the Sixers, but it's still worth exploring. The proposed three-way trade would allow them to end the drama surrounding Simmons and dump Harris' massive contract while acquiring assets that they could use in future blockbuster trades. Westbrook may be also owed a huge amount of money, but his contract is set to expire after the 2022-23 NBA season.

While waiting for their top trade targets to become available on the trading block, the Sixers could experiment on whether the Westbrook-Joel Embiid could work in Philadelphia or not.

Lakers Overhaul Roster Around LeBron James

For the Lakers, the suggested three-way blockbuster would enable them to get younger and more durable replacements for Davis and Westbrook in Collins and Simmons. Collins would serve as the Lakers' new starting power forward, while Simmons would take the role as the team's primary playmaker.

Curry and Williams aren't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. Curry would bring the much-needed improvement for the Lakers in terms of outside shooting, while Williams would provide them with a solid offensive contributor off the bench.

Ben Simmons Finds A New Home

This would be a win for Simmons. The proposed three-way deal would give him the opportunity to play for a team that is situated in California while teaming up with the biggest client of Rich Paul in James. Joining forces with James in Los Angeles would give Simmons a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title.

Being mentored by one of the greatest players of all time could also help him quickly regain his confidence and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

