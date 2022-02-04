NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Hawks, Russell Westbrook To Sixers & Ben Simmons To LA Lakers

As the 2022 NBA trade deadline draws closer, several crazy blockbuster trade ideas continue to surface on the internet. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade featuring Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Another team that would be involved in the suggested deal is the Atlanta Hawks.

In the proposed "3-team mega deal" by Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World, the Hawks would receive Davis and Tobias Harris, the Sixers would get Westbrook, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Malik Monk, Onyeka Okongwu, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick, and the Lakers would obtain Simmons, John Collins, Seth Curry, Lou Williams, and a 2023 first-round pick.