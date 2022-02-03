Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sell Their First Marital Home For $10.4 Million

Alexandra Lozovschi

After over a year-and-a-half on the market, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have finally said goodbye to their first marital home -- a posh East Coast-style mansion in Beverly Hills that the couple has owned since May 2014. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news, noting the Hollywood A-listers broke even on the deal closing on January 14.

Snagging the almost 7,400-square-foot residence from Viacom CEO Tom Freston three months after getting engaged, the love birds paid $10.2 million for the property. After multiple price cuts between May 2020 and November 2021, the pair unloaded it for $10.4 million -- a sizable 26 percent discount from the initial listing price of $14 million.

Lagoon-Style Pool With Grotto

Located in the star-studded community of Hidden Hills, Kunis and Kutcher's former home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across three levels. The gated property sits on a 0.5-acre lot complete with a lagoon-style pool in the backyard. The grounds also include perfectly manicured lawns, a grotto, and a raised spa equipped with cozy chaise lounge chairs and a poolside picnic table.

According to Dirt, the celebrity couple passed on the keys to the welcoming abode to a buyer linked to Zach Zalben, who is the grandson of famed L.A.-based real estate developer Stanley Black.

Stone Patio & Home Gym

Affording sweeping views from its Beverly Hills mountainous perch, the Coldwater Canyon home brings plenty of outdoor relaxation opportunities for the new owner to enjoy. Listing photos revealed a spacious veranda designed for al fresco dining, which comes packed with an outdoor kitchen and bar.

There's also a chicly furnished stone patio communicating with the lower-level home gym, which is equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike, studio mirror, and a TV mounted from the ceiling, among other things.

Mahogany-Paneled Home Office

Also on the lower level, the elegant home offers a sauna, a temperature-controlled wine room, and a guest bedroom.

The main level includes an open-plan kitchen and family room, as well as the formal living room styled in oak flooring, with large windows and hand-carved moldings seen throughout the space. Anchored by a double-sided marble fireplace that communicates with the home office, it boasts French doors opening to the backyard. Meanwhile, the spacious office is designed with mahogany wall panels and matching moldings.

Open-Plan Family Room

The open floor plan of the main level allows for a cozy family room, one furnished with a white seating area and rattan chairs by the fireplace, to spill into the luminous, all-white kitchen. Accented by a blue rug that complements the couch throw pillows, the family room also boasts elegant shelving and a reading nook by the window.

Likewise, the step-up formal dining room is nearly all-white, with the exception of oak flooring and a sleek dining table positioned beneath a bulb chandelier.

Gourmet Kitchen

Styled with a mix of vintage and modern appliances, the gourmet kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island. A step-up breakfast nook sporting elegant twin built-in banquettes sits opposite the dining room. The main level is complete with a wet bar.

Cozy Master Suite

On the upper level, the master suite boasts a luxe bath with marble floors and dual vanities. A freestanding soaking tub sits in front of a bay window offering calming treetop views.

In the main bedroom, highlights include a fireplace, a cozy seating area by the window, and dual walk-in closets. The three additional ensuite bedrooms, found on the same level, also have walk-in closets.

New Home!

Built in 1999, the gorgeous home has been the celebrity family's primary residence. Kunis and Kutcher bought the place (the first one purchased as a couple) five months before welcoming their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, now 7. Their son, Dimitri Portwood, 5, was born 16 months after their July 2015 wedding.

According to Realtor.com, the spouses and their kids have relocated to a stunning nearby farmhouse in the same BHPO area. Serving as the backdrop of the Bad Moms star's Instagram selfies, the six-acre property encompassing the main house, a guesthouse/entertainment barn, and a freestanding barbecue pavilion was featured in Architectural Digest last August.

The That 70s Show alumns also own a $10 million beach house in Santa Barbara.

