Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sell Their First Marital Home For $10.4 Million

After over a year-and-a-half on the market, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have finally said goodbye to their first marital home -- a posh East Coast-style mansion in Beverly Hills that the couple has owned since May 2014. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news, noting the Hollywood A-listers broke even on the deal closing on January 14.

Snagging the almost 7,400-square-foot residence from Viacom CEO Tom Freston three months after getting engaged, the love birds paid $10.2 million for the property. After multiple price cuts between May 2020 and November 2021, the pair unloaded it for $10.4 million -- a sizable 26 percent discount from the initial listing price of $14 million.

Tour it below!