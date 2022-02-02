Donald Trump Celebrates Jeff Zucker's Departure From CNN: 'World-Class Sleazebag'

Zucker and Gollust met in 1998, when they began working together at NBC. As soon as Zucker joined CNN, he decided to bring Gollust aboard.

Gollust and Zucker's relationship was consensual, CNN noted, and she will remain at the network.

In a statement Gollust said that she and Zucker have been friends for years, but that their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday," she explained.