Cara Delevingne & Sienna Miller Spotted Kissing In NYC Bar

Longtime pals Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller have seemingly taken their relationship to the next level. The 29-year-old supermodel and the 40-year-old actress were spotted kissing at Temple Bar in New York City on January 28, leaving fans wondering if the besties are no longer platonic.

Page Six was the first to break the news over the weekend, with a source telling the outlet that Delevingne and Miller looked like they "were together" during the outing. Their makeout session is now the talk of the town, especially since this was not the first time they were seen locking lips.

'Fluid Friends'

According to the Page Six source, Delevingne and Miller were caught smooching during a night out with friends, and there was plenty of lip action going on in the group. Taking over a corner table at the cocktail lounge, the merry band caused "quite the scene" as Miller kissed both Delevingne and a man while the model "left her dog unleashed and it was just running around the bar."

“It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara,” shared the insider, who said that Delevingne’s sister Poppy, 35, was also present. “It was like a fun night out.”

Although the source was allegedly hinting at a new romance, another insider told the publication that Delevingne, who came out as pansexual in June 2020, and Miller “have been friends for years, and they like to have a crazy time. It’s fun.”

New Year's Eve Plans?

While it's not clear whether the English beauties were getting romantic or simply being cheeky, the duo is apparently great fans of Temple Bar, often hanging out there together. Their rambunctious night out was enough to earn Miller a mention on Delevingne's dating history as compiled by Life & Style magazine.

Last Friday's outing comes one month after Delevigne and Miller were seen landing in NYC in tandem on December 31, with Just Jared speculating they were spending New Year's Eve together.

Met Gala Kiss

The Temple Bar makeout sesh was not the first time that Delevingne and Miller were spotted locking lips. The Carnival Row actress shared a pair of kissing selfies with the Burnt star after the 2013 Met Gala, for which the besties notably chose to wear matching studded gowns.

One of the pictures, captioned "Studded love! X," racked up 85,000 likes on Instagram.

Delevingne followed up with a second shot of them locking lips, writing: "Soooo many studs! So little time x."

More Than Friends?

Shortly after the Met Gala kiss, it was revealed by insiders that Miller was "obsessed" with Delevingne and was allegedly interested in more than a friendship. According to a 2014 report from Entertainment.ie, The Loudest Voice alum -- who at the time was engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, the father of her 9-year-old daughter Marlowe -- was reportedly "pushing away" Delevingne's friends in order to spend more time with her.

It seems that Miller's affections also caused problems in Delevingne's relationship with Michelle Rodriguez, with a source telling the Daily Mail that same year: "Sienna was always getting involved and it caused an issue. She was always kissing Cara, which Michelle wasn't keen on."

The source claimed that "Sienna is relentless about wanting to spend time with Cara," adding: "She seems a bit obsessed."

Delevingne and Miller's friendship dates back nearly a decade, with the Suicide Squad actress giving her BFF a loving welcome on Insta when she joined the social media platform in 2017. Posting a pair of selfies, given below, she wrote: "My snoyster oyster is on instagram! 🍆💦💦💦💦 I can't."

Miller is not the only famous friend that the British model and actress was seen smooching recently. Back in November, she and longtime pal Selena Gomez puckered up for the kiss cam at a New York Knicks game, sparking dating rumors.

