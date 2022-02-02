Cara Delevingne & Sienna Miller Spotted Kissing In NYC Bar

Shortly after the Met Gala kiss, it was revealed by insiders that Miller was "obsessed" with Delevingne and was allegedly interested in more than a friendship. According to a 2014 report from Entertainment.ie, The Loudest Voice alum -- who at the time was engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, the father of her 9-year-old daughter Marlowe -- was reportedly "pushing away" Delevingne's friends in order to spend more time with her.

It seems that Miller's affections also caused problems in Delevingne's relationship with Michelle Rodriguez, with a source telling the Daily Mail that same year: "Sienna was always getting involved and it caused an issue. She was always kissing Cara, which Michelle wasn't keen on."

The source claimed that "Sienna is relentless about wanting to spend time with Cara," adding: "She seems a bit obsessed."

Delevingne and Miller's friendship dates back nearly a decade, with the Suicide Squad actress giving her BFF a loving welcome on Insta when she joined the social media platform in 2017. Posting a pair of selfies, given below, she wrote: "My snoyster oyster is on instagram! 🍆💦💦💦💦 I can't."

Miller is not the only famous friend that the British model and actress was seen smooching recently. Back in November, she and longtime pal Selena Gomez puckered up for the kiss cam at a New York Knicks game, sparking dating rumors.