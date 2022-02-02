'I'm Here To Win Football Games': Jimmy Garoppolo Opens Up About Moving On From The 49ers

Ernesto Cova

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has been full of ups and downs. Following an impressive first campaign that was cut short due to injury, Garoppolo raised nothing but doubts and it often felt as if the team was winning despite him and not because of him.

That trend was evident once again when he failed to execute throughout the playoffs, especially in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That game-sealing interception might as well be his final snap in a 49ers jersey, as both parties are reportedly trying to move on and pursue a trade.

Kyle Shanahan Says It's Time To Make A Tough Decision

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan has had nothing but praise for Garoppolo amid this difficult season. Nonetheless, he knows that Trey Lance is the future of the franchise and is excited about his development throughout his first campaign:

"I've got the ultimate respect for Jimmy and I'm very excited about Trey," Shanahan said. "We're in a situation where we've got to make some tough decisions that won't be easy. But I'm happy about that. That means you've got the best scenario going and that's why we've got to put a lot of thought into this. And Jimmy will know everything as we go."

Garoppolo Says The Niners Are Trying To Help Him

Garoppolo hasn't shied away from the rumors. He claims that GM John Lynch and the organization are only trying to do what's best for him in the final year of his deal:

"As far as the whole trade situation, John has been very clear with it," Garoppolo said. "I think they're trying to do the best for me, I'm trying to do the best for them and we're working together. We haven't really made too much progress on it, but I think things will start happening here pretty quickly."

Jimmy G Wants To Win

Garoppolo is looking forward to the next challenge in his career and playing winning football somewhere else:

"I was talking to John yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way," Garoppolo said. "I've got a long career ahead of me. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That's really what I'm in this game for. I'm here to play football, win football games and as long as I've got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."

Nonetheless, his $26.9 million cap hit and well-documented struggles will make it tough to find a contender willing to trade for him.

