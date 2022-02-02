'I'm Here To Win Football Games': Jimmy Garoppolo Opens Up About Moving On From The 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has been full of ups and downs. Following an impressive first campaign that was cut short due to injury, Garoppolo raised nothing but doubts and it often felt as if the team was winning despite him and not because of him.

That trend was evident once again when he failed to execute throughout the playoffs, especially in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That game-sealing interception might as well be his final snap in a 49ers jersey, as both parties are reportedly trying to move on and pursue a trade.