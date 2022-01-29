Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Winter Fun With Her Dog Eunice

In a slideshow added to her page earlier this week, Daddario was smiling from ear to ear during a snowy outing. Bundled up in a blue faux-fur jacket and a black beanie, the Songbird star exuded joy as she looked up at the sky with a radiant expression, with additional snaps giving fans insight into what else she's been up to.

Among the pictures, a sweet photo of her pup, whose full name is Eunice Kathleen, showed her snuggled on the couch with her BFF, Gerry, the dog of Daddario's bestie, former roommate, and Lost Girls and Love Hotels co-star, Morgan Nalley .

Captioned with a single word, "winter," the upload included a selfie of Daddario enjoying an acupuncture session, as well as a video of her lip-syncing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

