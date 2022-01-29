Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Winter Fun With Her Dog Eunice

She may be engaged to movie producer Andrew Form but
In a slideshow added to her page earlier this week,
Among the pictures, a sweet photo of her pup, whose full name is Eunice Kathleen, showed her snuggled on the couch with her BFF, Gerry, the dog of Daddario's bestie, former roommate, and Lost Girls and Love Hotels co-star,
Captioned with a single word, "winter," the upload included a selfie of Daddario enjoying an acupuncture session, as well as a video of her lip-syncing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Another recent update of how Daddario is spending her post-holidays leisure time depicted the Hollywood star by a cozy fireplace. Dressed comfortably in PJ bottoms and a snug sweater, she sat by a chess table looking pensive and dreamy. Extra snaps saw her heading out into a snowy field, with a picturesque mountain view indicating she was at a winter cabin.
The fun continued with a play date for Eunice, who cozied up to her mom on the couch before booping snoots with another pup. Showing her NFL allegiances, she rocked a blue Rams jersey that snagged plenty of compliments from fans.
"Eunice is thrilled," Daddario captioned the triple update, prompting one follower to quip: "Eunice has good taste!"
"Beautiful smile," another user said of the slideshow, which only consisted of close-ups of Eunice.
Daddario adopted Eunice in January 2021, one month after the Baywatch star faced the terrible loss of her beloved Levon, her first rescue pup she saved back in 2013. Despite still reeling over Levon's passing, the actress opened her heart to another canine companion, announcing the adoption with a heartwarming picture of her cuddling the adorable pup, given below.
"Thank you @nycscr for bringing Eunice into my life!" she wrote in the caption.
Since then, Eunice has been regularly popping up on Daddario's feed and she seemingly never leaves her side, not even when her mom is posing for Shrimpton Couture.
The True Detective and American Horror Story alum spent Christmas in gleeful doggy company, as evidenced by her feed. Other recent posts showed Eunice contemplating the L.A. rain through the glass doors overlooking the stone patio of Daddario and Form's elegant Hancock Park mansion.
The actress, who is a passionate pet adoption advocate, has opened up about her love for dogs on numerous occasions. Teaming up with Autotrader in 2018 to promote the dog adoption website Dogtrader.com, the San Andreas actress told Men’s Journal: “I love the idea that they are supporting rescue animals.”
Pictured above with her late dog Levon, Daddario continued: “We need to get more animals out of shelters and into loving homes. I think it’s great to see so much support for dog adoption. Having a dog brings so much joy into your life, allowing you to access that nurturing part of your spirit."
Leading by example, Daddario explained to PopCulture in 2020 how her "obsession" with dogs started.
"I didn't have any pets growing up, so it wasn't until after I moved to L.A. and was on my own that I really got into dog adoption," the actress shared. "In my downtime, I like to go to shelters and volunteer my time to help and use my platform to encourage people to adopt."