NBA Rumors: Lakers Willing To Trade 'Talen Horton-Tucker Package' To Kings For Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers were given the option to choose between Russell Westbrook and Buddy Hield in the 2021 NBA offseason. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was originally planning to trade for Hield but when Westbrook became available on the trading block, LeBron James and Anthony Davis encouraged him to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected since they added Westbrook to their roster.

Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, Westbrook is noticeably struggling to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.