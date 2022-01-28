Bella And Gigi Hadid Join Donatella Versace For Spring 2022 Campaign

Last year, the colorful Versace platforms made headlines as the summer shoe when pop culture icons like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande wore them. This year it seems the fashion house would once again wear the crown with the SS22 colorful sandal wedges.

Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, wore colored Versace pantyhose with side cut-outs, platform sandal wedges, and two-toned mini dresses. While the older sister’s dress has a plain black front and Versace printed back, the younger sister’s is double-layered, with plain black on top and Versace prints underneath. They, however, both have side slits on their dresses.