'Jackass Forever' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Jackass is an MTV staple, having first been launched as a TV series in 2000 with the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera , Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Chris Pontius, and Jason "Weeman" Acuna (IMDb), and now, the Jeff Tremaine-directed is headed to the theaters for the last time in the form of Jackass Forever (IMDb).

Known for its cringe-worthy moments, whether it be the eating of something vulgar or some sort of life-threatening stunt, Jackass is sure to pick up right where it left off -- with its viewers on the edge of their seats.