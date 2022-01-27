Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Enjoys Nature

Sydney poses in a marble swirl three-piece string bikini as she tilts her head to the side, letting her blonde bed hair fall freely to the left. The triangle string bra cups her well-rounded bust exposing side boobs and cleavage. The Euphoria actress returns the bra string to the front, tying it at her mid-section – essentially highlighting her tiny waist.

Sydney covers her lower body with a matching marble swirl short sarong which she ties in a knot on the left. You can see the thin strap of her bikini bottom peeking above the knot on one side and the strings on the other.