Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

When she's not at the gym, Chanel finds other fun ways to stay active, with the Fantasy Factory alum relying on dancing, yoga, and hiking to keep fit.

"I wanna enjoy myself, you know? And the only way to enjoy yourself is to try to stay as active as you can," she told InTouch in November. "Like, even when I'm hungover in Miami, I'm like 'let's go jetskiing.' Jetskiing is a fun workout."

Practicing her yoga poses on YouTube, Chanel shared more of her workouts in a video that you can watch below.

What about her diet? Speaking to Hollywood Life about her eating habits back in 2019, Chanel explained she doesn't exactly have a typical Hollywood diet. Instead of constantly watching what she eats, the Love & Hip Hop star chooses to work out as much as she can so she can enjoy guiltless pizza whenever she wants.

"I mean, a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy, but since I work out, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!" she shared her philosophy.

She may just be our fitness guru.