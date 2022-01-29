Salma Hayek In Bikini Enjoys 'Little Coffee'

Entertainment
Salma Hayek didn't just deliver a little bikini action for her army of Instagram followers while vacationing in Greece. The 55-year-old Hollywood actress went for a #coffee in a super-popular 2020 share, one seeing her jetting out for travels in Europe and enjoying local Greek culture.

Salma, who tends not to share her actual location on social media, made summer headlines at the start of the pandemic for enjoying her tiny coffee - the "cafecito" caption was popular, but chances are, it was the MCU star in swimwear that sealed the deal with fans. Ahead, see the photo, plus Salma's best.

Stuns In Bikini With Little Coffee

Scroll for the photo. Hayek had been photographed at a cute table-and-chairs setup amid a very traditional Greek backdrop. The Mexican bombshell sat at a blue-painted table, and she was backed by an attractive and likewise-painted mural tiling.

Sipping at her teeny tiny espresso cup, one she held as she posed for the camera, Salma flaunted her famous curves in a plunging and black bikini, also showing off her toned abs and killer legs. She wore dark shades and a bun hair finish, also going makeup-free. "Un cafecito," she wrote, which translates to a "little coffee." #coffee was also added. More photos after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Salma, who is approaching 1 million likes for the snap, has, of course, made plenty of bikini headlines since. She kicked 2021 off with a carousel of swimwear snaps, doing something similar this year as she celebrated the arrival of 2022. The Eternals actress has also been opening up on how posting her bikini shots makes her feel - turns out, the mom of one finds the whole thing "liberating."

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she revealed last year, adding: "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."

Quarantine Weight Struggle

Salma continued: "But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again." The actress has since made headlines for saying she's been struggling to lose the weight she gained for the 2021 movie House Of Gucci, co-starring "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga.

Won't Stop Posting

Salma did, however, vow she'd continue sharing the bathing suit content, stating: "I’m almost running out of them..." as she claimed more would come.

