Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

Anna Kendrick more than showed off her toned legs and her killer sense of style while attending the Season 2 premiere of hit series Love Life last year. The actress and fashionista rocked up to the event going super-girly in blush pinks, but it was a leggy affair as the 36-year-old went pins out and in high heels.

Anna shared the photos to Instagram - while the account has been fairly quiet over COVID, it's been ramping up action of late, and also not short on the #designer. Anna went with classic French label Lanvin - see her dress below.