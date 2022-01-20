Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Anna Kendrick more than showed off her toned legs and her killer sense of style while attending the Season 2 premiere of hit series Love Life last year. The actress and fashionista rocked up to the event going super-girly in blush pinks, but it was a leggy affair as the 36-year-old went pins out and in high heels.

Anna shared the photos to Instagram - while the account has been fairly quiet over COVID, it's been ramping up action of late, and also not short on the #designer. Anna went with classic French label Lanvin - see her dress below.

The Latest

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Simone Biles Stuns In Bubblegum-Pink Bikini

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Bol Bol's Surgery Clears Controversy Surrounding Failed Nuggets-Pistons Trade

Stuns In Lanvin

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photo. It showed the brunette right on the red carpet and glancing behind her as she went glam in a strapless and pink satin dress with a train - the short finish wasn't covering her up, though. Showing off her toned shoulders, Anna also rocked a strappy pair of black heeled sandals, with a ponytail hairdo keeping things light.

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Ex Olympic Skier Tries A New Hobby And Gives Tips On Authenticity

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 673594

Taking to her caption as over 260,000 likes poured in, the Pitch Perfect alum wrote: "LOVE LIFE @lanvinofficial," also tagging HBO Max. A like was quickly left by former co-star Rebel Wilson, herself in the news of late for a slew of designer looks.

Anna quickly followed her shot while posing with her co-star William Jackson Harper - Season 2 of LL sees Harper take over as lead while Anna's character steps back.

Erika Jayne Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Involvement In Girardi Case

How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

Opening Up On Darby Character

Last year, Anna geared fans up for Season 2 of the series seeing millennials navigate their love lives, stating:

"For Season 2, we knew we wanted the stories to be connected somehow and we weren’t sure how we were going to accomplish that." She added: "I think making it this tenuous connection so Darby could come in and out of the season as needed was perfect. And so, in order to accomplish that, they found the easiest thing to do was to go back a little bit in time and meet Marcus at this tipping point in his life."

No Longer The Lead!

Shutterstock | 842284

Anna also opened up on taking a step out of the limelight:

Still Admits It's Good

The actress revealed: "Now that I’m not the lead of the show, I feel like I’m finally allowed to say, “I love this f**king show so much. It’s so good! I watched Will’s episodes and I’m like, “Damn, this is just so good.”

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Eats 'Cotton Candy Grapes'

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini Celebrates 'Twins'

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.