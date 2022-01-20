Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

Anna shared the photos to Instagram - while the account has been fairly quiet over COVID, it's been ramping up action of late, and also not short on the #designer. Anna went with classic French label Lanvin - see her dress below.
Scroll for the photo. It showed the brunette right on the red carpet and glancing behind her as she went glam in a strapless and pink satin dress with a train - the short finish wasn't covering her up, though. Showing off her toned shoulders, Anna also rocked a strappy pair of black heeled sandals, with a ponytail hairdo keeping things light.
Taking to her caption as over 260,000 likes poured in, the Pitch Perfect alum wrote: "LOVE LIFE @lanvinofficial," also tagging HBO Max. A like was quickly left by former co-star
Anna quickly followed her shot while posing with her co-star William Jackson Harper - Season 2 of LL sees Harper take over as lead while Anna's character steps back.
Last year, Anna geared fans up for Season 2 of the series seeing millennials navigate their love lives, stating:
"For Season 2, we knew we wanted the stories to be connected somehow and we weren’t sure how we were going to accomplish that." She added: "I think making it this tenuous connection so Darby could come in and out of the season as needed was perfect. And so, in order to accomplish that, they found the easiest thing to do was to go back a little bit in time and meet Marcus at this tipping point in his life."
Anna also opened up on taking a step out of the limelight:
The actress revealed: "Now that I’m not the lead of the show, I feel like I’m finally allowed to say, “I love this f**king show so much. It’s so good! I watched Will’s episodes and I’m like, “Damn, this is just so good.”