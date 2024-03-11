Princess Diana's Ex-Bodyguard Claims she Would've 'Resolved' The Alleged Royal Family Feuds Easily

The late Princess Diana is remembered as one of the most beautiful and graceful members of the royal family. Moreover, she was always a peacemaker and believed in spreading the same message. Speaking of making peace, her former bodyguard believes she would’ve made an impactful difference amid the ongoing drama involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the Royal Family. The ex-bodyguard claimed she would’ve dissolved the issue cordially and privately. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, the late Princess’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, described his employer’s role in the ongoing feuds between the royal members.

Wharfe faithfully served the monarchy between 1986 and 1993 - four years before Diana’s untimely demise. The publication’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson, and Wharfe discussed the aforementioned claims. Wilkinson prompted the conversation, “Is it impossible to say, but how do you think Diana would feel knowing these two previously close brothers are basically at war?” After a moment's thought Wharfe recalled the late royalty’s death in 1997 saying, “That was a traumatic experience certainly for them [William and Harry - her sons]. They lose their mother so publicly.”

Wharfe continued to empathize with her sons' circumstances at the time, “In Prince Harry’s particular case, as a 13, 14-year-old, he is in a sense of duty, he has to walk behind his mother’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.” The former member of security recalled an observation of their bond after her tragic death saying, “Up until that point, even after that point they remained good friends.” After briefly adding context he thought out loud. Calling the reported feuds and tension ‘turmoil,’ Wharfe explained, “It is never going to be sorted out publicly, it has to be sorted out privately.”

Furthermore, Wharfe highlights King Charles’ desire for his sons and their wives to live harmoniously. He circled back to the original point of the late Princess’ plausible approach to the dilemma. He said, “Diana would resolve that because Diana knew William and Harry probably better than anybody else.” Additionally, Wharfe asserts that she would’ve been immensely ‘understanding’ of the issues between them.

Wharfe continued to iterate on the late Princess of Wales being a ‘great motivator’ of resolving issues because she understood the nitty-gritties of royalty. Next, Wilkinson asked Wharfe about what Diana would’ve thought about Markle and asked to describe the possible relationship they’d have shared. Wharfe said, “Diana would’ve loved it because it was risque anyway…” He explained, “The very fact her son was marrying a divorcee, an American, and actress/actor. This was all food for Diana’s discussion.”

Wharfe continued to gush about what a ‘great advisor’ followed the late Princess Diana’s level-headedness in dealing with complex situations. Lastly, Wharfe shared a possible glimpse into the relationship she would’ve had with her sons and their wives and her method of dealing with their allegedly sour relationship. Wharfe explained, “Diana would have been a frequent visitor and would now to this day, in my view, even worked with her ex-husband the King to find a way to best resolve the issue.”