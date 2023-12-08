Julia Roberts Finally Speaks Out About Ex Matthew Perry's Untimely Demise and Their Past Romance

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, Julia Roberts has broken her silence, reflecting on her past lover and Friends co-star. The Hollywood icons shared a brief but impactful relationship that left an indelible mark on both of their lives. Their love story unraveled in the 90s, as revealed by Perry in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Roberts, an A-list guest star on the iconic NBC sitcom, had an interesting condition for her cameo- she would only appear if she was part of Perry’s storyline. Perry, in his own words, humorously noted, "Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2, and she would only do the show if she could be in my storyline. Let me say that again—she would only do the show if she could be in my storyline. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tommaso Boddi

As per Nicki Swift, their 90s-style courtship involved flirtatious faxes, and by the time they shot the Friends episode, they were already in a full-blown relationship. However, the romance was short-lived, and they parted ways just months later. When news broke of Perry’s sudden death in October 2023, Roberts, had remained silent at the time, and has now shared her thoughts on the tragedy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she recalled her time on Friends, expressing nothing but ‘good thoughts’ about the experience. Roberts asserted, "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of one-off character, and it was a really fun time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. Television

The romance between Roberts and Perry might have been fleeting, but its impact was enduring. Perry, in his memoir, revealed, "I had been constantly certain that she [Roberts] was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts." In addressing Perry’s untimely passing, Roberts shared her grief, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Roberts' words echo the universal sentiment of cherishing life and finding strength in the face of loss. As fans mourn the loss of Perry, Roberts' reflections offer a poignant glimpse into a chapter of their lives that, while brief, was undeniably significant. Their love story, played out both on and off-screen, remains a touching part of Hollywood history.

