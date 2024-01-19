In a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, Khloé Kardashian found herself in a tense meeting with her former brother-in-law, Kanye West. The Good American founder, 39, opted for a discreet embrace with the 46-year-old rapper, displaying a somber demeanor after years of family drama. As Khloé walked into the sporting event, she held hands with her five-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and seven-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian.

The tension was palpable when West spotted Khloé; he rose to his feet and hugged her, but the embrace seemed strained. Khloé gave the rapper a one-arm hug, turning her face away. They sat near each other, sharing a somewhat uneasy proximity during the basketball game. Khloé, who wrapped herself in a long beige coat over a black T-shirt, maintained her sunglasses indoors, creating an air of mystery. On the other hand, West wore a black jacket with the hood up and matching pants, reflecting an air of contemplation. Notably absent from the event were Kim Kardashian and West's new wife, Bianca Censori.

The former couple, who share four children, finalized their divorce in November 2022 after months of public disputes and revelations. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and since then, their relationship has been tumultuous. West's public outbursts, particularly directed at Kim, have been a source of distress. The rapper was ordered to pay Kim $200,000 (£156,000) per month in child support, adding a financial dimension to their strained co-parenting dynamic, as reported by the Mirror.

In a Las Vegas party rant, West expressed frustration over his limited say in their children's lives, exclaiming, "I get visitation with my kids—I ain't get no say so. They're walking around with soccer players they don't even f***ing know," reported Page Six. Kim, in response, acknowledged the challenges of co-parenting. She emphasized the need to shield their children from West's controversial behavior. The rapper has faced criticism for making anti-Semitic comments, further complicating the situation. In an emotional episode of The Kardashians, Kim confided in Khloé, expressing her struggles with the changed dynamics. "I just can't," Kim tearfully admitted. "It's so different from the person that I married. I’ll do anything to get that person back; that's who I loved, and that’s who I remember."

The recent meeting between West and Khloé at the basketball game shows that things are still complicated within the Kardashian-West family. Photos and videos revealed a brief but intense encounter that hints at the ongoing emotions and tensions since Kim and West's breakup. As the Kardashians navigate these challenging family dynamics, the public remains captivated by the twists and turns of their relationships, offering a glimpse into the struggles of co-parenting under the scrutiny of fame and public attention.

