When Salma Hayek Set the Record Straight on Marrying Billionaire Françcois-Henri Pinault for Love, Not Money

Salma Hayek has been married for fifteen years and is still very much in love with her French husband, François-Henri Pinault. In an old interview, the Mexican-American actress attacked her critics who falsely allege that she is a "gold digger" and pursued the billionaire solely for his riches.

In an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast back in February 2021, the Desperado star took her trolls head-on for accusing her of chasing Pinault's money. Hayek was not oblivious to the fact that people assume she had eyes on his wealth. She even highlighted that most people had the same idea even when she married him fifteen years back in 2009. "And [you know], when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage; she married him for the money. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b--.' Think about what you want. Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever'," the Frida star explained.

Hayek said, "You know, the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him." She revealed to podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman how much of a good influence Pinault has been on her. Hayek praised Pinault, "And he's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way."

According to Today, Hayek's 58-year-old French husband serves as CEO of the luxury goods company Kering, and he is also the president of the holding company Groupe Artémis. Hayek cleared common misconceptions society has against wealthy men and said on the podcast, "There is discrimination also against rich men. Immediately you think because somebody's rich, (he) might not be a good person."

She said that society thinks wealthy people "might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it or that they did it in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way." However, Hayek stated that none of the "stereotypes" society attaches to wealthy men apply to her husband.

A happy and contented Hayek said Pinault proved her preconceived notions wrong by being who he is. The Oscar-nominated actress added, "It was the last thing I wanted. It was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions, and he melted them all away." The couple are parents to their 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and celebrated their anniversary on Valentine's Day. Pinault has three children from previous relationships, but Hayek confessed he is neither "controlling" nor a "workaholic."

The doting wife continued to sing praises of her husband, "My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me, he has a lot of responsibilities — (with a) big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh."

She concluded, "We go on vacation, and he completely shuts off. He's in the moment. And so, it's not just an insult to me. I'm not the one being judged only. 'Oh, she's an actor; she's going for the money.' They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is."

