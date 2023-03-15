Salma Hayek Styles Daughter in The Iconic Ball Gown She Wore 26 Years Ago in 1997

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault had a mother-daughter date on Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Between the sea of sheer garments and traditional gowns, Valentina stood apart with her resemblance to her mother's iconic 90s moment. She chose to steal the archival style from her mother's wardrobe for the star-studded evening. Vogue reports that Salma Hayek's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, suggested the 15-year-old recreate her mother's Fire & Ice Ball gown moment from 1997. As a result, the mother-daughter duo stole the spotlight with coordinated fiery outfits.

Hayek wore a custom Gucci gown which was embellished with orange sequins and featured a fringe-filled skirt with a keyhole cutout on the chest. She paired the outfit with a gold clutch. Valentina, however, looked stunning in a red, strapless Isaac Mizrahi gown that her mother originally debuted in 1997 at the Fire & Ice Ball, decades ago.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

For the vintage look in 1997, Salma had accessorized the sweeping red gown with a diamond choker, and Valentina recreated the style with a slim silver neckpiece and carried a mini metallic Gucci Jackie 1961 purse. Glamour reports that the teen has an enviable archival wardrobe to dig into, and she can always choose from her mum's fashion treasures. Valentina has access to the sparkly Giorgio Armani slip that Hayek wore to the Oscars in 1997 and the sophisticated black Versace dress she wore to the Met Gala the same year. Salma Hayek's vintage fashion is always on point for red-carpet appearances, and Valentina is surely spoiled for choice with these glamorous options.

Salma Hayek's daughter wearing her mom's Isaac Mizrahi Fall 1995 dress that she wore for 1997 Fire & Ice Ball at 2023 Oscars pic.twitter.com/K1g19mdlN9 — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) March 14, 2023

Valentina has been following in her mother's footsteps and getting introduced to the entertainment industry one event at a time. The mother-daughter duo had graced the premiere of Marvel's The Eternals together. Praising her daughter's paparazzi skills, Salma once said in an interview with Hola!, “Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family, everyone is very confident, graceful, and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim P. Whitby

They both have also shot for the cover of Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue during which Valentina revealed that her ambition is to become an actor and director. In the interview with the fashion bible, Valentina confessed that she loves her mother's vintage collection. Hayek seconds the thought by describing that they always fight over the outfits.

"In this house, we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet. Then I can't find anything", the Frida actress commented about their similar choices in fashion. Valentina adds with a confession, "The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like; I almost don't notice the brand. In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces."