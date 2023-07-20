Donald Trump Vows to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict in 24 Hours if Re-Elected as US President

Donald Trump had always shown his exceptional support towards his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin during his tenure as the 45th President of the United States. Trump has now claimed that he has devised a solution to end the ugly war going on between Russia-Ukraine within 24 hours if he is elected once again in the commanding position.

Commenting exclusively while appearing on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures show hosted by Maria Bartiromo, Trump said he would articulate a favorable political 'deal' between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which would eventually end the war within a 'day'.

Also Read: Donald Trump Expects to Be Indicted & Arrested Over Capitol Riots, Calls It a ‘Witch Hunt'

The former president expressed rage over the current 'Biden' administration and called his successor Joe Biden ‘incapable’ of dealing with world leaders. Trump also claimed that he shared an amicable relationship with both the warring world leaders. During the interview he continued to praise the other world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling them "people who are top in their games". On the contrary, he snubbed Biden once again saying, “We have a man that has no clue what's happening".

"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin.… These people are sharp, tough, and generally vicious. They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Fox News quoted him saying.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-hosts Take a Jab at Donald Trump Over His 3rd Indictment Announcement: “A Weekly TV Show”

While coming back to the Russia-Ukraine war deal, Trump insisted that if he comes back to power at the White House he would make sure that the two countries fought "no more" wars. The billionaire businessman claimed that he would request the Ukrainian President, Zelenzky to indulge in "no more" war tactics and would convince the Russian President Vladimir Putin of "making a deal by warning him that if he doesn't make a deal, then America would give Ukraine a lot of support, more than they ever got".

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Steffen Kugler

Also Read: Wall Street Executives Bet Against Donald Trump Making Early Donations to His Opponents for 2024

"I know Zelenskyy very well. I felt he was very honorable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call that I made, he said it was indeed, he said it was. He didn't even know what they were talking about. He could have grandstanded." Trump continued - “I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him a lot. We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."

The Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022, and has been going on ever since without any peaceful truce or political mediatory dialogue between the two countries.

References:

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/donald-trump-to-end-russia-ukraine-conflict-in-24-hours-if-become-us-president-joe-biden-vladimir-putinzelensky-11689729116757.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65573756

More from Inquisitr

Republicans Respond to Trump Calling President Biden a ‘Crackhead’: “That's Trump Being Trump”

Trump's Ex-Surgeon General Admits He Couldn't Find a Job Due to ‘Trump Effect': "People Hate Him"