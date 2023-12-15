Kim Kardashian fans feel she's raging over her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori's "motherly" bond with her kids. Recently, during the launch party of the Praise God rapper's new album Vulture, the architect lovingly cradled baby Chicago in her arms and received much praise for it online, including comparisons with the reality star.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

The images that surfaced online showed Censori entering the party holding 5-year-old Chicago in her arms. West and Kardashian's two more kids - 10-year-old North West and 8-year-old Saint also attended the event. The Australian wife also seemed to have a good bond, joking and laughing with them in the paparazzi videos and photos.

Critics of The Kardashian star shared the snaps online and speculated the 28-year-old is more "motherly" towards the kids than the SKIMS mogul. They also said for this very reason, the 43-year-old is mad about it. The people took to Reddit to open the discussion on what their opinions are, per The Sun.

The Reddit post read, "On a scale of 1 to mad, how mad is Miss Kimmy right now??" The users joined the bandwagon, and a Reddit critic, u/Many_Baker8996, said, "As wild as Bianca and Kanye are as a couple, for some reason, you can tell Bianca loves the kids and cares about them."

Another user, u/Texas_Crazy_Curls, echoed, "She seems sweet and genuine with her affection towards them." A third, u/gunsof, agreed, "She seems natural with them. Very instinctual." A fourth,u/Ha_Na_Ko_91, affirmed, "As a mom - this is so true!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

u/xKayleesi pointed out, "How is it that Bianca is always seen being more motherly to these kids in public than their mother? Carrying them and holding their hand while enthusiastically talking with them." Another user, u/Infinitely_Chaotic, commented, "I can't tell on what scale, but Bianca seems to care for these children. She probably spots for them; that's probably her one redeeming factor from those garbage outfits she's always wearing."

Meanwhile, a fan put things in a different perspective. u/Fabulous_State9921 stated, "Plus, isn't this one of the children that pimp mama Kris paid some poor surrogate to carry for her? I think it shows that Kim considers North more "hers" because she carried her than the other kids." u/Brilliant_Let_658 questioned, "'Bianca seems like a good person, don't understand why she is with Kanye, for real."

It was a family affair at Ye's album launch. But how could the rapper escape a controversy? The lyrics from his song How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b**** caused a buzz online. The words offended many people, including the American Jewish Committee, who condemned the singer, per Daily Mail.

However, the supporting wife, Censori, said the lyrics have been taken "out of context." The insiders also claimed she strongly denies the allegations of anti-Semitism and racism leveled against him.

