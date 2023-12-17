The Top 5 Feuds Involving Taylor Swift and Other Celebrities

Here are 5 Times When Taylor Swift Had a Feud With Other Celebs

Beyond the infamous stage crashing and the secretive recording of phone calls, the Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian feud is just one chapter in a saga of conflicts involving the pop star. Lesser known are the disputes that extended beyond this, involving battles over romantic interests and dramatic Twitter showdowns, where Taylor Swift found herself entangled with various other notable celebrities. Here, we delve into five lesser-known feuds that had Swift take on other famous figures like Katy Perry and Nicky Minaj.

1. Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

The Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud began when Perry was dating John Mayer in 2011 whom Swift had dated the year before. Tensions rose when three of Swift's 'Red Tour' dancers left for Perry's 'Prismatic World Tour'. In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, Swift accused an unnamed person, believed to be Perry, of trying to sabotage her arena tour. Perry responded with cryptic tweets and shade, escalating with the release of Bad Blood in 2015. Perry's song Swish Swish was seen as a response. The feud simmered until 2017 when Perry extended an olive branch, literally, and publicly expressed forgiveness. In 2019, Perry appeared in Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video, signaling their reconciliation. In 2020, Perry revealed Swift hand-embroidered a blanket for her daughter. As of 2023, Swift and Perry have not only resolved their feud but have become friends again, showcasing their journey from Bad Blood to a renewed camaraderie.

2. Taylor Swift vs. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's public feud with Swift stems from various factors, including their shared history with Selena Gomez and both dating Joe Jonas. Lovato criticized Swift for donating $250,000 to Kesha, arguing that real activism involves more than just monetary contributions. She also questioned Swift's "squad," accusing it of promoting a false body image. However, as of September 2023, it seems the animosity has subsided. Lovato expressed pride in Swift dancing to her MTV VMAs performance and mentioned there's no Bad Blood between them. The feud may have been exacerbated by their connections to music manager Scooter Braun, with Swift's longstanding dispute with him and Lovato initially supporting Scooter but later parting ways with him in August 2023. Despite past tensions, it appears Lovato and Swift have put their differences aside.

3. Taylor Swift vs. Nicky Minaj

In 2015, Nicki Minaj expressed frustration on Twitter after being excluded from MTV Video Music Awards nominations for Video of the Year. Feeling overlooked, she tweeted about the challenges non-white/pop artists face in the industry, leading Taylor Swift to misinterpret it as a personal attack. Swift responded defensively, prompting a public exchange, as per Vox. However, the feud was short-lived as they clarified the misunderstanding through a phone call. Swift publicly apologized on Twitter, acknowledging the misinterpretation. The two artists reconciled, evident in their joint performance at the VMAs where they sang Minaj's The Night is Still Young and Swift's Bad Blood. As of 2023, there is no indication of lingering animosity; they successfully resolved their feud.

4. Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian

The infamous feud between Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West originated in 2016 when West released the song Famous, including controversial lyrics about Swift. Kardashian defended her husband, claiming Swift approved the lyrics, and leaked a phone call as evidence. Swift disputed this, leading to a public spat with the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty trending. Swift later referenced the feud in her music video for Look What You Made Me Do and released the album, Reputation dominated by snake imagery. As of October 2023, there seems to be some reconciliation. Kardashian shared a Swift song on her Instagram Story in October 2023, and in December 2023, she reshared a birthday tribute featuring Swift's Speak Now song, as per People. However, Swift reflected on the feud in her TIME Person of the Year cover story, stating that the leaked phone call felt like a "career death" and took her down psychologically.

5. Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

The Swift vs. West feud originated in 2009 when West famously interrupted Swift's VMA acceptance speech, claiming Beyoncé deserved the award. Over the years, there were ups and downs, with West apologizing on The Tonight Show, only to retract it later. Things seemed amicable in 2015, but tension resurfaced with West's song Famous, leading to a public spat. The feud took a darker turn in 2016 when Kardashian released an edited phone call, allegedly proving Swift approved West's lyrics. Swift felt betrayed, describing it as a "career death" and expressing deep psychological impact. As of 2023, there's no indication of a resolution, and both artists have taken different paths, with Swift named Time's "Person of the Year" and West facing consequences for controversial statements. The feud remains unresolved.

