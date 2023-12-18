'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Finally Reveals Her Current Relationship Status in New Video

It seems Tammy Slaton is ready to move on. The 1000-lb Sisters star, whose husband Caleb Willingham died in June 2023, revealed in a new TikTok video that she's "single and ready to mingle." The 37-year-old, who gained fame on the TLC show alongside her sister Amy Slaton and documented their weight loss journey, seems to be looking for love again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Revealed to Be ‘Taking Care’ of Her Nephews During Amy’s Split

The reality star impressed her fans with her incredible weight loss and inspired several others. Although it's unclear how much she's willing to find the love of her life again after losing her late husband, she played a famous game that's been trending on TikTok and is related to finding your "soulmate," per The Sun.

The short video clip showed the TLC star used a filter that asked, "My Christmas Soulmate?" The game revealed her partner would be one of her coworkers, who would eat her cookies and cream treats, and she might find her love in the coming year. However, Slaton said getting involved with a colleague is a no-no for her.

Image Source: TikTok | @tammyslaton2020

She captioned the video, "Hell naw, never. I'd never be with a co-worker because my co-workers are my family, LOL, but for single life." Slaton wore a sweater that symbolized the festive red shade, which she paired with a graphic t-shirt underneath and a floral black and golden yellow satin scarf.

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Are “Haunted” as Tammy Slaton’s Husband Sobs and Bids Her Goodbye in Rehab

Her fans on the video platform left heartwarming comments for the TLC star. One admirer, @Angela Newark, echoed the sentiment, "For sure. Co-workers are a no-no! smart lady!" Another fan, @Kaylee Rae, praised Slaton, "Slayyy Tammy, you're so inspirational." A third, @coolperson399, complimented, "You look a lot healthier."

Image Source: TikTok | @tammyslaton2020

Also Read: Tammy Slaton From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Experiences Heightened Self-Esteem After Incredible Weight Loss

Aside from her weight loss struggle, Slaton has also faced issues in her married life with her estranged and deceased husband, Willingham. Her husband's brother took to Facebook to post the news of the demise, which was later confirmed by the reality star in July 2023, per The Mirror.

This is Slaton's first Christmas after husband's death. The ex-couple first met at the food rehabilitation center. Soon after, they reportedly fell in love and eventually got hitched. However, after five months of marital bliss, the duo parted ways.

However, despite being in an estranged relationship, Slaton took to her Instagram account and expressed her grief over Willinagham's death. She shared unseen photos with her deceased husband and captioned, "RIP sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

Slaton shared her innermost feelings with PEOPLE in her first video interview after Willingham's death. "I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this. I'm in the stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do. I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

She signed off, "I'm aware he's looking down on me. I know he's not in pain anymore. I know he's in a better place," thanking everyone for being there for her.

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Looks Incredibly Slim and Happy in Her Latest Filter Free Picture

Fans Accuse Producers of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ for Being Insensitive Towards Tammy Slaton’s Tragedy