Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-stars Are Mourning His Traumatic Death: “It’s Just Devastating”

Friends star-cast lost their "brother" Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) on October 28, 2023. And it is reported that the rest of his friends are "reeling" from his unexpected death news. The American sitcom ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. Aside from the show's unprecedented success, the star cast became friends for life until death separated one of them.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) are "devastated" by the news. Reportedly, they are preparing to release a joint statement on the untimely demise of Perry, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

An industry source revealed, "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that's what Matty was, their brother," reported Page Six. "It's devastating," continued the insider. The NBC sitcom needs no introduction because it is one of the few shows that received unparalleled international fame and recognition.

The show's loyal fans kept the show 'alive' despite its last run, nearly two decades back. The plot, its humor, and most importantly, the chemistry between the star cast was unmatched, on and off screen. Naturally, Perry's sudden death had a profound impact on his co-actors, who still cannot wrap their heads around the news.

The 54-year-old spoke candidly about his struggle with alcoholism and a severe drug addiction. He was even reported at the time to have suffered a two-week coma followed by five months of hospitalization due to an opioid overdose in 2018. However, despite a tumultuous life, he remained in close contact with his Friends co-stars, especially Aniston.

Perry revealed in an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2022, "She was the one that reached out the most." He praised the Murder Mystery actress for constantly checking up on him. "You know, I am really grateful to her for that." He also revealed that it was Aniston who first confronted him about his addiction issues while filming the show.

Later, his other "friends" also learned about his struggle. However, Perry credited them for being patient and supportive through it all. He recalled, "[They] were understanding, and they were patient. It's like penguins," reported PEOPLE. "Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up."

But, the fact is they all are close, like family. "The entire cast [is] close; they will be devastated because they were together through the best of times and worst of times," the source said, adding, "And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely."

While talking about his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed he intended to be the same for people (suffering like him) through his book as Aniston was to him. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody."

"So my hope is that people will relate to it and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful; the disease doesn't care," he concluded. The 17 Again actor was found dead in his jacuzzi, assumed to have drowned.

