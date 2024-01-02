Former President Donald Trump alleged that the Democratic Party is in a frenzy, purportedly aiming to enroll illegal immigrants for voting privileges in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election. Using his distinctive manner, Trump conveyed a New Year's greeting directed at those he referred to as 'radical left misfits and thugs,' whom he accused of endeavors aimed at undermining the nation, as per Mediaite's report. Trump delivered this message via his Truth Social account. With the onset of the new year, a wait for upcoming elections looms, sparking speculation about a potential rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

As per the Washington Examiner, Trump wrote, "As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year’s salutation to Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs on their never-ending attempt to DESTROY OUR NATION through Lawfare, Invasion, and Rigging Elections. They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into sour Country, in order that they will be ready to VOTE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024." Trump and the Republican Party have made illegal immigration a significant focal point of their agendas.

Additionally, just a few days ago, Trump stated, “It’s becoming more and more obvious to me why the “Crazed” Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great Country. IT’S SO THEY CAN VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.” Amidst his cautionary remarks about illegal immigrants, he persists in reiterating claims that the 2020 presidential election, which pitted him against Biden, was marred by illegitimacy due to alleged instances of election fraud.

Nonetheless, Forbes reporter Sara Dorn diligently conducted a thorough fact-check, scrutinizing Trump's assertions. She clarified that individuals who are not citizens are legally prohibited from participating in federal elections. Additionally, she underscored the absence of substantial evidence supporting any widespread voter fraud in the two presidential elections where Trump was a candidate. Forbes corroborated this factoid within their reporting, reinforcing the lack of substantial proof validating claims. It said, “Trump spread the unfounded claim that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election because 3 million to 5 million illegal immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes.”

Amidst his bid for the 2024 presidential election, Trump encounters several challenges obstructing his path to securing the Republican Party's nomination. Recent endeavors aiming to strike his name from primary ballots in Colorado and Maine have sparked intense reactions among Republicans, rallying in defense of the former president. Despite the legal entanglements that ensnare Trump, his formidable presence continues to overshadow the competition in the Republican nomination race, positioning him significantly ahead of his close challengers. This consistent lead shows his influence within the party despite the hurdles and controversies that surround his candidacy.

