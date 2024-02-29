Penelope Disick Flaunts Peace Signs During her 'Girls Night' at Dad Scott Disick's Abode

Penelope Disick is popularly recognized as a former couple, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter. Although young, she’s already made quite a splash in the entertainment industry with her charismatic personality. Given that her parents are two of the biggest influencers, she only naturally shines as bright as them. The pre-teen recently made her debut on The Kardashians, alongside her father. Per Inquisitr, Disick made a savage comment concerning her father dating younger women which remains etched in fans' memories. She and her father are known to be very close fans believe that he has somehow lost his family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Disick posted a picture of his daughter throwing down a classic hand sign, prompting the suggestion. As per The U.S. Sun, young Disick was vacationing with her mom and her step-dad Travis Barker in Australia. She was recently spotted on her dad’s Instagram Story looking cozy and comfortable with her cousins. Disick kept her facial expressions monotonous and wore a ghost of a frown. Moreover, she posed with a peace symbol close to her head, possibly insinuating she was having a chill time.

Image Source: Instagram | @letthelordbewithyou

She seemed pretty cozy in her black pajama ensemble next to her cousins. The three young lassies were somewhere in the middle of her father’s enormous grey comfy sofa. The caption of the story read: “Girls night.” Disick’s time spent with her cousins has prompted many fans to speculate that he’s been excluded from the family. In a carousel of Kardashian’s posts, featuring snaps from her Australian vacay, many social media users took note of Disick’s absence.

Penelope Disick using rhode’s peptide glazing fluid ✨💧🫧 pic.twitter.com/E0TYWZd5nJ — rhode skin (@SkinByRhode) July 29, 2023

One person pondered, “I wonder if Scott gets sad when he sees Reign replicating Travis’ dress sense like he wants to be a mini Travis than a mini Lord?” The user referred to the businessman’s general aesthetic in fashion followed by his younger son’s dressing style. Several fans claim to believe that Disick’s dad is ‘elated’ about Reign aspiring to dress like his step-father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Moreover, they added that Reign is surely aware that no matter what his father loves him. A second person took note of Disick’s dad’s absence on the trip saying, “Scott lost his entire family chasing little girls…KARMA.” Likewise, many brought up the issue of him being left out of the loop when it comes to doing things as a family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Could it be that he’s truly being excluded or has it always been this way since Barker’s arrival into the picture? Well, that remains an elusive topic still open for much discussion. Nonetheless, for the moment it appears the entrepreneur is happy with where he is right now in life. As far as his love life goes, many continue to speculate a romantic involvement with Khloe Kardashian. Again, the jury’s still out on that matter!