Kanye West Has Found His 'Moment of Peace' With New Wife Bianca Censori as She 'Keeps Him Grounded'

Kanye West has been enjoying marital bliss with architectural designer Bianca Censori. The couple tied the knot at the start of this year and the Yeezy founder has reportedly been keeping away from "wild violent public rants" since his wedding to Censori. According to The U.S. Sun, close sources have revealed that West is keeping his circle small, and his new wife has reportedly taken control of their relationship, keeping him "grounded amid the small circle of people."

The insider who once worked with Ye shared, "They have finally found a moment of peace in their relationship. They are both focused on making the kids' lives content and seamless. He is still very much involved in their lives as much as he can. She has really been keeping him grounded. He likes that he and Bianca have a lot in common and can work and collaborate together."

According to The U.S. Sun, West's spiritual advisor has shed some light on the couple's lifestyle: "Anyone who is in Ye’s life has to want to be there; they have to be intentional about taking time with him. And it might surprise you, but he isn’t surrounding himself with people who just believe everything he believes. He’s open to at least listening to people who believe differently, although he doesn’t seem to let it change him right now. That’s the reality of Ye."

According to Grazia Magazine, speculations about their relationship began in December 2022 when West released a new track titled Censori Overload. The couple made their relationship public with a dinner date at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills in early January, but have since been mum about their marital status. Sources say they have not yet made their marriage certificate legal.

However, recently Censori accidentally confirmed that she is married to the Yeezy founder. In a video posted by a TikTok user, @gratefulboynuee, Censori referred to West as her "husband." The social media user filmed the now-viral conversation with the Australian designer in a LA shop as he asked her for her number. "Can I get your number?" the TikTok user flirted in the video, but Censori said: "I'm married!" to which the Tik Tok user exclaimed: "Damn" and ended the clip.

Censori is still a mystery to the majority of Yeezy fans, though she had joined the brand in November 2020. Censori is currently positioned as the Head of Architecture with West's multi-million dollar company. She is also a skilled entrepreneur and business owner of a jewelry line named Nylons, which the 27-year-old founded right after graduating from high school. Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian has so far not commented on the "whirlwind union," while she remains focused on her career and taking care of her kids.