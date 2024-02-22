Alabama Barker Replies, "I’m Naturally Beautiful!" To Fans Who Suspect the 18-YO Got a 'Secret BBL'

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, recently took to Instagram to address comments made by internet trolls regarding her appearance. The 18-year-old didn't hold back in response to a fan who speculated about cosmetic surgery after she posted revealing photos of herself in a net dress layered over a bikini.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

In the photos, Alabama confidently showcased her blond locks while striking a pout. However, amidst the admiration, a fan's comment stirred debate over the possibility of cosmetic procedures. Hinting at extensive alterations a fan according to The U.S. Sun said, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery at a very young age, I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!"

Image Source: Instagram | @alabamaluellabarker

Addressing the speculation, Alabama clarified that apart from lip fillers, she is "natural." She wrote, "I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful." Adding further she said, "I don't mind cosmetic surgery at all but don't lie about it and act like we dumb." Despite facing skepticism, she has been transparent about her use of lip injections, openly acknowledging her decision to undergo the procedure. As the young model continues to prioritize authenticity, she has also candidly discussed her temptation to engage with negative feedback. She elaborated on how these experiences have influenced her perspective.

As the daughter of renowned musician and Blink-182 artist Barker and former model Shanna Moakler, Alabama has grown up in the public eye. Observant followers of Kris Jenner have noticed indications of the matriarch's reluctance to integrate Alabama into the Kardashian business sphere. Alabama's connection to the Kardashian clan solidified through Kourtney Kardashian's marriage to Barker in 2022, making her Kris Jenner's granddaughter-in-law.

According to The Sun, a recent Instagram post by the young star garnered attention from a Kardashian fan, sparking discussions about whether Alabama aligns with the family's well-known "vibe."

One user shared on Reddit saying, "Stop blaming the Kardashians and notice how they haven't taken her in/Kris isn't helping her launch a career (or at least not to public knowledge). She would damage their brand with the mismatched foundation and 'fashion.' It's not giving Nepo baby, it's giving trailer trash won the lottery. I'm not a hater, it's not her fault she doesn't know better, but I wish she would listen and get help. It's so sad to see. Later in life when she looks back, she's going to be messed up. You can't say 'Shut up she's happy' but she very clearly isn't!"

Another wrote, "I don’t disagree that she’ll probably regret all this when she looks back & I also agree Kris doesn’t want her included as part of their “brand”, it’s just ironic because the KarJenner brand is also “white trash”, the fact they think they’re better or bring something different to the table than Alabama is hilarious."