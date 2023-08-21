Kanye West’s Fans Diss Bianca Censori's ‘Botched’ Alleged Cosmetic Surgery: “Lip Filler Migration”

Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori were recently spotted spending some quality time in Italy. The couple was seen taking a pleasant stroll across town eating gelato and taking in the views. West’s wife usually keeps things on the down low in terms of her social media presence. But a recent post from her on Instagram has left fans really concerned about his beloved wife, as The Sun mentioned.

The Yeezy architect posted a selfie of her on Instagram with a metal-linked headpiece - a very medieval aesthetic. Censori looked right at the camera with a classic pout pose. Her face was touched lightly with soft glam makeup in hues of nude pink and a subtle brown. The rapper’s wife left her golden-brown hair free and also had her eyebrows done well. She captioned the post with, “You’ve got mail.” While she rocked the look, fans took careful notice of Censori’s mouth which appeared to be swollen. Fans in the comment section suspected a botched cosmetic surgery and expressed their thoughts accordingly.

“Lips are sagging from too much filler,” said an observant person. “Lip filler migration,” chimed another one. A third person made a comparison between the American Boy singer’s wife to a famous comedian. “This is a really cool tribute to comedian Nick Mullen,” notes the commentary. While several laid emphasis on the cosmetic surgery possibly gone wrong, others praised Censori for who she is. “Gorgeous,” said a first. “Most beautiful woman ever!!” gushed a second. A third one said, “OMG Slayed”

Bianca Censori Biography

This isn’t the first time that the architect has been under the lens of getting work done. According to Censori’s high school friends from Australia, her hometown, West’s wife apparently looked like a completely different person back then. In a conversation with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa, a longtime friend of hers talked about what was so different about Censori. “Her nose is different, her face is different,” said the person who was close to her. In continuation, highlights how her nose was reportedly not as sharp. And the eyebrows were much differently shaped. In addition, her eyes were more round.

Back then, the Yeezy advocate was part of a private school. But back then, she was “the hot girl”. “She was lovely. She was always, you know, giving everyone the time of the day,” noted a source close to the influencer. Censori’s high school friends also reminisced about her demeanor through their time together and gushed about it as the Daily Mail Australia records. “She was a social butterfly - the kind of girl who was friends with everyone,” said someone. “She was never an intimidating mean girl” concluded the person concerning how much Censori has evolved through the years.

