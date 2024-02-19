‘Friends’ Fans Left Disappointed, As Matthew Perry Gets Excluded From BAFTAs’ In Memoriam Segment

Following the unintentional exclusion of Matthew Perry from the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the organizers are receiving heavy criticism on social media. The Friends actor, who passed away in October 2023, at the age of 54, was excluded from the In Memoriam at the BAFTA Film Awards, according to Page Six. Hannah Waddingham, star of Ted Lasso, sang Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts memorial ceremony. Fans were taken aback that Perry, who acted in both television and movies, was left out of the homage.

One fan tweeted, "Only came to make sure, I wasn't the only person saddened at the glaring omission by@BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024 I'm pleased to see it's not just me!" A second fan wrote, "No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form@BAFTA" A third user added, "I don't think that's how it works, They only put people who were members of The British Academy of Film (you don't have to be British). That's how they choose who gets a tribute." A fourth fan wrote, "If there was something I was bitterly disappointed about tonight at the BAFTAS was the failure to acknowledge the passing of Matthew Perry in the people who we have lost they did it at the EMMYS."

Perry was honored at the January 2023 Emmy Awards in Memoriam section after his demise. Charlie Puth's 2015 smash single See You Again included his picture on screen as the song transitioned into the Friends theme tune, I'll Be There For You. The absence of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, Perry's co-stars from Friends, from the tribute astonished viewers but executive producers subsequently disclosed the actors weren't invited. Following the event, Emmys EP Jeannae Rouzan-Clay spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and said, "[Perry's death is] It’s still very fresh for them." Jesse Collins, another executive producer, informed the publication that while they "talked about," they finally chose not to invite the actors of the 1990s comedy. Collins added, "I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."

On October 28, Perry's body was discovered at his Los Angeles residence. It was eventually discovered that acute effects of ketamine were the cause of his death. In response to his passing and the flood of condolences from the film industry, the cast of Friends together delivered a statement on October 31. As reported by People the statement read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."