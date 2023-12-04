Melania Trump Took a Pre-Meditated Decision For Attending Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

In a rare public appearance, Melania Trump joined former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton at a tribute service honoring Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta, Georgia. The gathering aimed to pay respects to Rosalynn following her death on November 19 at the age of 96. Despite the apparent expectation for all living first ladies to honor Rosalynn's legacy, Yahoo Entertainment reported that Melania purportedly deliberated her participation before confirming her attendance.

Moreover, as outlined by CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes, Melania has embarked on an unconventional path in her post-Washington D.C. life as a former first lady, opting for an approach that differs significantly from the traditional roles. "She is not out there, she is not giving speeches, talking about the initiatives. She is really behind closed doors. And that is the way that I am told she likes it," Holmes added.

Rosalynn personally extended the invitation to Melania to attend her services before her passing. Nonetheless, the former first lady deliberated over the decision, carefully considering whether attending the event would be in her best interest. Holmes further said, "But today, she is taking part in a very traditional act, which is joining the other former and current First Lady as part of this tribute to Rosalynn Carter." Additionally, she disclosed that the choice rested with Melania, who opted not to garner any undue attention towards herself.

Melania was aware of the presence of all the other former first ladies at the funeral, understanding that her absence would inevitably draw more attention. Hence, recognizing the significance of attending, Melania made the conscious decision to stand alongside Michelle Obama and pay tribute to Rosalynn. It was a gesture aligned with honoring Rosalynn's legacy. However, despite her intentions, Melania's appearance did not go unnoticed, with social media buzzing with commentary about her choice of attire, turning what could have been a low-key presence into a topic of online discussion.

In the aftermath of her White House years, Melania displays a keen understanding of the spotlight that accompanies her every public appearance. Therefore, during her time as a former first lady, she has deliberately chosen to hide herself more, abstaining from things like writing her memoirs or engaging in public speaking engagements. This step towards privacy has been her preferred stance, which is why her presence at Rosalynn's memorial service garnered significant attention and stirred considerable interest.

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 19, 2023

As reported by Business Insider, Melania expressed her condolences and paid homage to Rosalynn in a Twitter post following the announcement of her passing by the Carter Center on November 19. She wrote, "Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother." "We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace," she added.

