Hailey Bieber Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once Again During Her Outing With Pal Lori Harvey in Malibu

Hailey Bieber looked casual chic in her latest shopping outing with pal Lori Harvey, the 'Rhode' skincare founder was seen wearing a sheer white mini-dress, she accessorized the street-style outfit with white slippers, tan purse, blue Nike baseball cap, and gold stud earrings. However, fans eagerly spotted subtle hints that suggested the social influencer may be pregnant, while walking on the streets of Malibu Hailey was seen touching her lower abdomen often and also gently feeling a baby stroller while passing by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

According to the US Sun, Hailey and Justin Bieber will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary soon, the couple had earlier sparked pregnancy rumors during the 2022 Grammy, and fans had speculated a 'baby bump' as the couple graced the red carpet for the occasion. However, Hailey had swashed all the rumors with a single comment back then, "I’m not pregnant... leave me alone." Meanwhile, Twitter fans could not keep calm and they discussed the moment saying - "Oh My God, Hailey Bieber is pregnant?!" one Twitter fan tweeted. A second fan had added, "I'm sure. Justin will probably be a father soon!" While a third Twitter user added confidently - "Calling it now, but Hailey Bieber is most definitely pregnant." "I’ve been pregnant 3 times and I can just tell… congrats," a final fan was quoted saying.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

This is not the first time Hailey has gestured the attention of the paparazzi towards her belly, according to Marca, she sparked pregnancy rumors once again while attending the 'Oscars Afterparty' held by Vanity Fair. As she posed in front of the cameras in a long figure-hugging black ensemble, the beauty model touched her belly several times as if wanting to announce something 'special' to the cameras gathered at the event.

ELA CHEGOU! Hailey Bieber no red carpet da after-party do #Oscars promovida pela Vanity Fair em Hollywood, Califórnia. (12/03) pic.twitter.com/Ccpa8e7jA4 — Portal Baldwin (@portalbaldwin) March 13, 2023

In a recent May interview, Hailey opened up about motherhood with Times and said - "I want kids so bad but I get scared. I literally cry about this all the time!" While explaining about the negativity she receives online, Hailey said - "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

In a February 2022 interview with WSJ, the young businesswoman added that she is "too young" to have children - "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think." She continued - "There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" Hailey concluded by talking about having "privacy" - “I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my ass". I was like, “Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?”’

