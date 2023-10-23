Ron DeSantis First Met His Wife Casey at a Golf Course and a ‘Misunderstanding’ Got Them Talking

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis first announced his 2024 Presidential Bid on the 24th of May 2023. Since then, he’s been quite busy by being actively involved in his campaign with his team. DeSantis may have an incredibly strong support system that includes a group of talented individuals who help him prepare for speeches, debates, and occasions involving an address to the public. But he’s also got one more person who is his forever No. 1 fan. And that’s none other than his beloved wife, Casey DeSantis.

According to People, Ron and Casey have been married for 13 glorious years and appear more in love than ever whenever they’re spotted together in public. They got hitched back in 2009 at the magical Walt Disney World. Ron deemed this location as “ironic” when he and his wife made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Patriot earlier in February. While being in blissful matrimony, they've also welcomed three beautiful children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, whom they deeply cherish.

The DeSantis couple possibly have one of the cutest love stories ever told. Although their meeting spot may be unusual, it didn’t change the strong connection they held for each other. Ron’s wife Casey was born in Ohio on the 26th of June, 1980. Shortly after, she and her family moved to South Carolina so that she could pursue her higher studies.

Casey earned a degree in Economics from the University of Charleston. After successfully graduating, she was able to land a great job in the entertainment industry as a television host. The channel she was selected to host was a Golf Channel. She’s also been a host for On The Tee and PGA Tour Today.

But it was Golf that ultimately enabled the strings of fate to bring Ron and Casey together. The two first set their sights on each other in a chance meet-up that took place in Jacksonville. This was when she reportedly had to function as a local newscaster, anchor, and producer. As per a 2018 article by First Coast News, Casey narrated the tale of how exactly Ron and she got together.

“We met at the University of North Florida at the driving range off Kernan,” said Casey. “I kept looking over my shoulder because I wanted the bucket of balls that somebody had left because my swing was so terrible,” claimed Casey. In addition, she mentioned that she “needed as much practice” as was made available to her.

She further adds fondly remembering as if it were all yesterday, “As I’m looking over behind me, Ron is over there. He thinks I’m looking at him.” Casey concluded by taking note of how a possibly miscommunicated look at a “bucket of balls” led her to meet the love of her life. “Long story short, we started to talk and that’s how we met.”

