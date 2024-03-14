Minions of AI are Eating 'Themselves' like This Carnivore in An Eerie Phenomenon

Artificial Intelligence has made great advancements in the world of science and technology. Whether aiding social media or medicine, AI has truly enhanced human life quality. Despite many positives, there have been many conspiracies about the cons of AI.

Many theories include a rather apocalyptic picture of AI being a danger to humanity. Nonetheless, Recently, an expert discussed their alleged downfall claiming they’ve been eating each other like a bunch of ‘carnivorous snakes.’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Per The U.S. Sun, Professor Marek Kwalkiewicz - an expert in the field of Artificial Intelligence has a compelling reason to believe that humanity is set to witness the downfall of AI. Calling it an avalanche, Kwalkiewicz said, “We’re about to witness the bots*** avalanche.”

The expert explained his thoughts by narrating his concerns at the South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Kwalkiewicz believes that the reported ‘avalanche’ could arise because of the ‘deteriorating’ content produced by the internet.

Using the example of the popular AI forum ChatGPT, he mentioned the bots’ ability to learn whatever content they need to procure to produce better results. In a nutshell, the expert believes they’d also end up learning from each other, and would eventually ‘eat themselves.’ Kwalkiewicz began by stating, “There’s a lot of people that say it’s [generative AI] not that good anymore.”

Furthermore, he also explained his ‘snake-consuming’ analogy. The expert highlights, “AI is eating its own tail by consuming its content.” Moreover, he predicts a decline in bots in the upcoming years due to the rate at which bots are consuming content on a regular level.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Speaking of generative content, he recalled a tweet posted by representatives from Open AI - founders of ChatGPT, entailing the bot’s ‘laziness.’ The company assured users that they were seriously looking into fresh updates and bug fixtures at the earliest. Furthermore, Kwalkiewicz added yet another example of searches on Google being greatly inaccurate - a common problem of today.

AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI is probably smarter than all humans combined. https://t.co/RO3g2OCk9x — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

The aforementioned issue has been frequently reported across the world and has also resulted in much false information during an ordinary search. AI has indeed transformed the world and has brought forth profound changes over the years. However, per Kowalkiewicz's beliefs, these details about data being allegedly untrustworthy might make one doubt the authenticity of the information being received from a user.

Can you use AI to get rid of the bots? It's exhausting the bot avalanche nowadays. — Santiago Castillo (@santycastillo) March 13, 2024

The expert on AI has often talked about the aftermath of AI and unravels his thoughts further via his book “The Economy of Algorithms.” Per the summary of the book, it emphasizes algorithms that have long existed. The brief anecdote talks about AI ‘escaping’ our understanding. Furthermore, with each passing year, the author also appreciates the speedy pace it’s been learning certain tasks from human actions. Primarily, it talks about the impact it’ll have on the economy: both good and bad.

While Kowalkiewicz often voices his concerns about AI’s growing concerns, there are many more advances yet to come. Would AI eventually be great for humanity or will it turn out like in the movies? Well, that remains under speculation. For the moment, it has in a way made it a little bit more convenient for people.