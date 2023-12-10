Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Not a Lucky Charm Anymore as the Chiefs Face Defeat

In support of her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift stopped at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday night, December 3, when the Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers. Swift gathered in a separate suite to watch the game again with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Chiefs player Blake Bell, was also seen with them this time. As reported by Marca, the Kansas City Chiefs lost for the fourth time in the 2023–2024 NFL season as their attempt to win the Super Bowl again proved difficult.

remember when taylor swift and travis kelce had a 3 hour date infront of 70k people pic.twitter.com/hFMXPaRXwS — hayl ⸆⸉ 🪩 (@inmydream1and) December 3, 2023

Also Read: Here’s How Taylor Swift’s Best-Known Song Was Inspired by Her Eight-Figure Real Estate Purchase

In a poor night for Patrick Mahomes' team, the Chiefs allowed at least six points to be scored in each of the game's four quarters at Lambeau Field. During Swift's presence at Chiefs games during their winning run, some fans started to speculate that she was a "good luck charm" for the club. In reality, not only did the Chiefs lose that October game without her in attendance, but Kelce also sustained an injury. But now that Swift has attended four Chiefs games while she was in the stands, she has officially experienced her first live defeat. Swift was in South America for an international portion of her Eras Tour; thus, this was her first Chiefs game since early October. It was Kelce's time to be an encouraging fan during one of those performances in Buenos Aires.

Alex Soros owns Taylor Swift’s 1st 6 albums. Wisconsin is a swing state. So, like clockwork Taylor Swift shows up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to watch her “boyfriend” Travis Kelce play the Packers. Soon, Swift & Kelce will arrive at games in anti-MAGA gear.

pic.twitter.com/Yb7Z4TjHhv — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 4, 2023

A source confessed to The Messenger in October that Kelce thinks "she is his good luck charm." The source also told the outlet, "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis. She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard for this last year, and it's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support." During September, rumors that the two were hanging together began to circulate. A few weeks later, Swift and the NFL star's mother, Donna Kelce, acknowledged their affair when they went to his game against the Bears. After spending the evening together, Swift and Travis decided to go back to New York one week later, in time for the Chiefs vs. Jets game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

Also Read: Throwback to the 10 Times When Taylor Swift Stepped Up for Her Fans

In a subsequently published interview with WSJ magazine, Kelce said that someone on Swift's staff had "played Cupid" to get his phone number. Afterward, Swift contacted him, explaining "exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out." He also revealed his first date and added, "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there." He even added, "Everybody around me is telling me: ‘Don’t f--k this up!’ And me sitting here saying: ‘Yeah—got it.’"

More from Inquisitr

Top 8 Taylor Swift Chartbusters That Were Actually Inspired by Her Ex-Boyfriends

Sneak Peek Into Taylor Swift’s 12-Hour Lavish London Stay for Beyoncé’s Concert Film Premiere