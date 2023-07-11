Kris Jenner Annoys Kardashians Fans With Her Repetitive Birthday Tributes: “Use ChatGPT”

Recently,Kourtney Kardashian andScott Disick'sdaughter Penelope Disick turned 11. Good wishes poured in for the young lady, and grandmother Kris Jenner was amongst those who had one of the lengthier tributes for her darling granddaughter. Her words matched the feelings she has for her grandchildren. However, The Kardashians fans are not buying it.

Jenner has been slammed by fans who grew tired of her "predictable" birthday tributes for almost everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, reported The U.S. Sun. On July 6, 2023, the matriarch took to her Instagram account to wish Penelope a happy birthday, but fans quickly spotted the "similarity" of the post.

Mama Jenner posted several photos that showed Penelope's growth over the years with other family members as well. The post included the 11-year-old's snaps as a toddler to date. Grandma's post had a heartwarming caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl, and I'm so so proud of you!!!"

She gushed over Penelope and continued, "You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend, and niece. I love you so much, my precious girl, and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can't wait to watch you grow and make more cherished memories together. I love you, Lovey."

The post concluded with Jenner tagging the birthday girl's parents, her eldest child Kourtney and ex-son-in-law Disick. The former couple share two more kids, 13-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Reign. However, fans refused to buy her lovely message and, in fact, found a "blunder" in it.

The hawk-eyed fans have found a striking resemblance to Jenner's previous posts and accused her of "repetitive and predictable tributes." A fan, @ginahlasta, advised, "Kris needs to step to chat GPT to write her birthday greetings. They are always the same." Another fan, @diane_dollly, quipped, "Compare this to North's birthday wishes! You can tell North is the favorite." A third fan, @mom_of_an_angel56, sarcastically commented, "Kris Jenner always says the best birthday wishes to her children and grandchildren. I think she is the type of Mom/Glam mother that tells each one separately, 'You are my favorite one.'"

@die_loeffelbar declared, "Always the same..." while @sofiaroxas_ pointed out, "Am I the only one noticing that she uses the same words from North's birthday?? LOL, no offense."

The 67-year-old is a grandma to 13 grandkids from her six children, and soon, Jenner will become a grandma to the yet-to-be-born baby boy of Travis Barker and the Lemme founder Kourtney. Kourtney shared the news of her pregnancy during Barker's Blink-182 concert by holding a sign that read, "Travis, I am pregnant." The Kardashian clan seems to be worried about Kourtney leaving their reality TV show after childbirth.

"The drama and tension have been building for a while - Kim and Kourt just don't get along right now, and Kourt is finding it too much hard work," a source told the outlet. Their ongoing feud has given birth to such speculations. "She really resents being dictated to by Kim and also thinks the show is so dull," the source added.

