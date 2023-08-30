Miley Cyrus Explains Why Being on a Tour Erases Her ‘Humanity and Connection': "Isn’t Healthy for Me"

Miley Cyrus has given more details on why she doesn't consider touring to be "healthy" for her. The Wrecking Ball singer spoke up about the toll that touring has had on her in her Used to Be Young TikTok series, which followed the release of her song of the same name on Friday, August 25.

Cyrus, 30, revealed in a Sunday TikTok video, "What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life. If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off."

She concluded, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority." After saying that she doesn't have a "desire" to go on tour because of a lack of "connection" and "safety," per Vogue, Cyrus took to Twitter soon after to elaborate. She wrote, "For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

After Miley posted her confession on X (previously Twitter), singer Grimes, 35, joined in, saying, "If u Exist entirely for the pleasure of others, there is nothing left of you. It’s so hard to express this without feeling ungrateful, but if you are an introvert, I have no idea how to ever approach tour again, but I feel so guilty about it," according to Daily Mail.

On Saturday, Cyrus said in an Instagram post that she would be "looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from her past in a new series on TikTok. She said that her recently released track, Used to Be Young, is the impetus behind the series. Cyrus said she would "start at the beginning" of her life narrative and take fans on a journey through her whole thirty years, revealing never-before-seen information about some of her most pivotal moments. She added in the caption, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born, but before Hannah, there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later, I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

