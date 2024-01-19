Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West is one of her most honest critics and isn't afraid to put her mom in awkward situations with 'truth bombs'. Fans were shocked when the preteen recently released raw, unedited photos of the Hulu star on TikTok. The Kardashians star was visible on Facetime with North in the first picture from the video slideshow collection that was leaked.

With a large pout, the Kardashian looked wide-eyed at the camera. She cocked her head to look at her phone, her pout highlighting her full lips. The SKIMS founder looked natural in the photos without any makeup on. "The things my daughter makes on my phone ha ha," the deliberately released images by North from Kim's phone were captioned. As per The US Sun, her "scary" appearance and "filler mustache" quickly sparked a discussion on Reddit among fans.

"Wake up babe, there's a new scary pic of Kim," a Reddit fan wrote along with the screenshot of the particular image. Kim's appearance was altered and gave the impression that she had facial hair, as fans seemed to believe that she had excessive amounts of filler in her face. "That filler mustache going strong," a second fan called out. "The lips look painful," a third fan said. "Her jaw has to be sore as f**k, I can’t imagine," a fourth fan noted. "Her neck looks painful," a fifth fan agreed and added. "She already had big lips she didn’t need so much lol filler it migrated," a sixth fan speculated. "She has a lip on top of her lip," a seventh fan added savagely. While one concerned fan asked, "Is she okay?" another one joked, "Those lips are humongous haha."

North has previously roasted the billionaire beauty founder's 2023 Met Gala look in an episode of The Kardashians, “There's way too much gaps in the pearls,” North said while dissing the Schiaparelli designer gown, in front of the creative director Daniel Roseberry, which was made from 50,000 freshwater pearls. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped." Young Miss West then told her mom that the pearls looked “fake,” before finally concluding, “I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like [it's] from the dollar store.” As per Instyle, Roseberry then mentioned that the pre-teen's criticism was his "worst nightmare come to life," adding: "It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."

The reality star however defended her daughter's views saying, “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian said in the episode. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, you know? So I never do, but it stings a little.”

