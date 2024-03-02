Whoopi Goldberg’s Graphic Childbirth Analogy Sparks Hysterical Debate on 'The View'

During a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, popular for her unfiltered remarks, stirred laughter among her co-hosts and the audience with a specifically graphical analogy about childbirth. Reflecting on her own experience giving birth to her daughter, Alexandrea Martin, in May 1974, Goldberg likened the process to "passing a bowling ball through a straw." Her amusing description aimed to underscore the excruciating pain of childbirth and the stark differences in how men perceive and respond to pain. The discussion originated from a viral online post where a woman recalled her husband’s insensitive response to her labor pains, in comparison with his own reaction when experiencing kidney stone pain. Goldberg recounted the scenario, 'He snapped and said, "suck it up and stop screaming!" So she let it go, she let it go! Until the sleep-deprived mom heard him screaming over passing a kidney stone, and then she said to him, "suck it up". She reminded him this was his advice to her when she was in pain and now he's a little annoyed and says she's being petty!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The hilarious irony was not lost on Goldberg and her co-hosts, who shared their own anecdotes and perspectives on the matter. Sunny Hostin exclaimed, 'I guess I'm petty as hell because I would have said the same thing! He deserved peppermint petty right back!' Sara Haines also chimed in and recalled her husband’s amusing reaction during her labor, she revealed, 'When we had our third child, the chairs in the room weren't comfortable but Max found a way to fall asleep every time. The funny thing is, my epidural fell out because I'm not brave enough to do natural and I was primal, like making sounds I'd never heard before and Max said, "let me know if you need something", but he didn't even roll over!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

As per Daily Mail, Joy Behar shared her opinion and said, 'It just kind of shows you men don't know anything about women's bodies and so they should stay out of our body situation.' Alyssa Farah Griffin added her perspective and asserted, 'I've actually had kidney stones and not given birth, and that's extremely painful. But I'm convinced men have way lower pain tolerances than women. When a man has a tummy ache, it's like the end of the world!' Goldberg exclaimed, 'Listen, we pass a bowling ball through a straw! That's what we're doing,' as a woman in the audience was heard saying: 'That's right! Now, you got a couple of stones? Yeah, push 'em, you gotta push 'em out! But never compare the bowling ball to the straw!'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Beyond the comedic banter, Goldberg’s childbirth comments touched on deeper themes of women’s reproductive autonomy and the emotional complexities of menopause. Reflecting on her own journey through menopause, Goldberg expressed, 'You know the hardest thing for me, I will say, was when I realized that choice had been taken out of my hands. Because I always could control when I got pregnant, it was in my control. And I can say the only thing that really irritated the hell out of me was the fact that I woke up and thought, "Oh I don't have a choice now. I'm not in charge of this anymore."'