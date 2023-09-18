In June, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made an unforgettable pregnancy announcement when the Poosh founder held up a banner that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant," at a Blink-182 concert. Since then, several rumors have circulated regarding the due date of the baby "Kravis." Fans think the Hulu star has recently been dropping hints with a slew of images on her Instagram stories with an October theme. Kourtney recently published photos showing the exterior of her home, which may have been decorated for Halloween. She has captioned the picture, "Sweet Dreams of October." @kourtneykardash, with pumpkin, ghost, spider, and web emojis. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer can be seen walking together on the beach in another re-shared image, both of them dressed in all-black outfits with a gothic flair.

As per Hello Magazine, Kourtney has been showcasing her excitement for the forthcoming autumn season with a series of intriguing images, which have special meaning for her as she awaits the birth of her baby boy. She had posted a picture of herself standing in front of a gate of a mysterious-looking home that was decorated with the message, "Please don't pick the berries - The Witch." The photo's atmosphere expertly caught the appeal of fall and evoked a sense of enchantment. Another picture showed a stunning pink sunset that shed its colors over her peaceful pool. Her devoted followers, however, focused their attention on the last image. Kourtney had posted pictures of her collection of pumpkins with the enigmatic statement "One month," which was adorned with sunflower and pumpkin emojis.

In August, the KUWTK star posted a message of gratitude for her soon-to-be-born son, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy," she wrote in the caption while posing in a bikini. Reddit fans have pointed out the 'October theme Kravis baby hints' on a special dedicated thread on the platform, "Is she saying she's due next month???! But, then again she does like Halloween," one Reddit fan wrote excitedly. A second Reddit fan mused, "Is this a clue....? The majority of us predicted September for the pregnancy.... And she looks far along enough. Maybe I'm overthinking it lol."

The Kardashian-Barker couple has also left fans speculating about their child's name while the due date rumors swirl. Travis made a seemingly unimportant comment in a vintage photo of Kourtney dressed as Alabama Worley from the movie True Romance, but it has now gained new importance. He wrote: "Our son's name would be Elvis." This unassuming yet poignant remark from more than a year ago has spawned a flurry of rumors, leading fans to question if Travis had accidentally revealed a closely guarded secret. Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

