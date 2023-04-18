Alabama Barker Raises Concerns With Cryptic Social Media Post

Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, has raised concerns among fans with a cryptic social media post. The post, which appeared on her Instagram Story, featured Alabama driving down a crowded roadway while a song played in the background with the lyrics: "Stop calling my phone, just leave me alone."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Phillip Faraone

In a second clip, Alabama filmed herself hanging out of the roof of the car with the hood of an oversized black sweatshirt pulled down to obscure her face. She made rock-and-roll horns with her fingers while standing out of the opening and then shifted to giving the camera the middle finger, which she waved in front of her own face upside down, as per The U.S. Sun.

The post comes after Alabama's dad, Travis Barker, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian faced backlash from fans over poor parenting, particularly regarding Alabama. In their Hulu wedding special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Alabama appeared visibly upset and on the verge of a panic attack while on a boat with her dad, while Kourtney and other family members were driven to a restaurant via boat in Italy for a pre-wedding dinner.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Rob Kim

After watching the special, fans took to Reddit to criticize Travis's parenting and his "laissez-faire attitude" about Alabama's social media presence. Fans have also previously called on Kourtney to "watch her kids" after Alabama posted a series of adult-themed photos on social media. The concerns over Alabama's behavior and appearance raise important questions about the pressures and expectations placed on celebrity children, especially as they grow up in the public eye. Alabama has been subject to criticism and scrutiny since a young age due to her famous parents and her own social media presence, which often features adult-themed photos.

While it's natural for teenagers to push boundaries and experiment with their identity, the added scrutiny of fame and social media can make it difficult for them to navigate these challenges in a healthy way. Criticizing a teenager for their appearance or behavior can be harmful and damaging, and it's crucial to approach these issues with empathy and understanding.

The scrutiny over their parenting seems to overlook the fact that Alabama appears close to her father and her stepmother, and she was even a bridesmaid at their wedding. Alabama wore a colorful dress and had a red flower in her blonde hair. She shared a glimpse of the white Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress worn by Kourtney at her nuptials to Travis on her Instagram Story. As per People, this was the first public image of the dress to be shared on social media, which further fueled the excitement among fans.

It's important for fans to respect the boundaries and recognize the humanity of these young people. As Alabama Barker continues to navigate the challenges of growing up in the public eye, it's our responsibility to support and encourage her, rather than add to the pressures and expectations she faces.