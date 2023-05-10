Meghan Markle Hires Kim Kardashian's Former Bodyguard for Enhanced Security Following Royal Event

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has hired Kim Kardashian's former elite bodyguard for protection. According to Daily Mail, the news of a "new hire" came a year after the royal couple hired Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Alberto Alvarez, who had previously been fired by the Jackson family over his alleged drunk driving judgment and domestic violence complaints.

The new bodyguard was spotted trailing behind the former Suits actress as she took a hike with her two longtime friends Heather Dorak and Markus Anderson near her £14 million home in Montecito, California, during the coronation weekend, reports Page Six

Meghan Markle hires Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard amid coronation https://t.co/duCrGtzuz7 pic.twitter.com/FaQr3ZJhhp — Page Six (@PageSix) May 10, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex appeared off-duty in the pictures with her new security while taking a hike, on the same day as her father-in-law, King Charles III's Coronation. Meanwhile, Harry was visiting the UK for a total of 28 hours and attending a part of the Coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in Central London, reports Mirror.

The U.S. Sun reports that the newly hired elite bodyguard has previously worked for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in 2016, during the period when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Another of the Skims founder's former bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, revealed, “These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds. Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection but also for clout. It looks good.” Stanulis, who is now a filmmaker, added, “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.”

A security source said that the newly hired bodyguard was employed by TorchStone Global, the firm Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Alberto Alvarez worked for. They said: “Meghan and Harry have used a lot of different close protection personnel. There have been some stresses based on concerns they have expressed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have earlier changed many bodyguards. Page Six reports that the couple's first woman Scotland Yard inspector, who held the position of Chief Protection Officer apparently quit after working for about six months on the job.

“Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining [for Meghan]," a source said. “Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely. But in her current role, she can’t go anywhere without her protection team, and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her.”

It is reported that elite bodyguards can charge £1,500 a day. The couple's taxpayer-funded security period ended in 2020 after exiting the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "offered to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of security for their private business engagements that are not connected to royal events."