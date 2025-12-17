FBI Issues Urgent Warning Amid Rise in Scammers Posing as Government Officials

The FBI has issued a warning about rising cyber fraud in Alaska. The agency’s Anchorage field office has asked citizens to remain alert after multiple people reported receiving calls from FBI impersonators.

Scammers have been targeting people, especially residents over the age of 60. Victims are told they are being fined for missing jury duty or shown a fake arrest warrant. Out of fear, individuals end up giving out their personal information or transferring money to the scammers.

While digital scams have been prevalent for years, the number increased sharply between 2023 and 2024. As per the FBI’s official data, Alaska residents suffered losses of $1.3 million in 2024 in government impersonation scams, more than five times the estimated 2023 loss of $250,000.

Our latest cybercrime report is in! 🚨 Targeted, expensive attacks are hitting small communities, and states like Alaska and Wyoming top the charts for financial losses per complaint. See our analysis of the @FBI‘s IC3 data. ⬇️https://t.co/ViQ0f5gbxe#FBI #IC3 #Cybercrime pic.twitter.com/HUHeWH1JIy — HighSpeedInternet.com (@TeamHSI) December 10, 2025

As a result, Alaska records the highest number of internet crime complaints in the U.S. Around 914 cybercrime reports are registered in the state per 100,000 citizens. If we take into account the total losses incurred by Alaskans due to digital crimes in 2024, the amount rose to $26.2 million.

While scammers use spoofed phone numbers, which make their calls look like official FBI interrogations, there is a way to keep yourself safe and protect yourself from financial losses. The FBI has urged people to pause briefly if they receive a suspicious call and not provide any personal information right away.

The number of crimes has significantly increased in the last few years, but there is still a possibility of recovering your money if you immediately report the incident to the officials. Chloe Martin, the FBI Anchorage office’s public affairs officer, shared tips for victims of cybercrime.

She urged people to contact their banks immediately if they have transferred money to a scammer. Victims can get their accounts frozen and also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center to seek help. Martin said, “If reported immediately, it’s actually not outside the realm of possibility to recover funds, so timely reporting is key.”

Scammers are using AI to steal your hard-earned money – creating fake profiles, voice clones, and realistic videos, photos, and documents. Take time now to protect yourself and your loved ones. Follow these essential tips from the #FBI at https://t.co/5Bi7WZs7FW and report #scams… pic.twitter.com/2cnW9LJ2I2 — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) December 15, 2025

This is not the first time the government has alerted Alaska residents about cyberfraud. The Federal Emergency Management Agency previously warned locals to beware of scam calls where fraudsters pose as government officials or insurance agents and ask for money via Bitcoin transfers or gift cards.

Meanwhile, the Western Alaska storm has made matters worse as people are already in a vulnerable state. This makes it easy for the scammers to target them and extort money. Some individuals have also reported receiving calls from conmen impersonating Alaska State Troopers.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety, issued a statement warning people about the scams. He said, “These scammers will go through and find the name of an Alaska law enforcement officer at that agency and call, pretending to be an actual state trooper, so that they’re sophisticated.”

McDaniel emphasised that the government and banks never ask for Bitcoin or gift card transactions. So if anyone makes such demands on a supposedly official call, it could very well be a scam. Thus, people need to be vigilant and try not to fall for the scammer’s tactics. Residents can contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 1-866-342-1699 if they receive a suspicious call to determine whether it is legitimate.