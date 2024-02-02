Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in "Chaos," Experience a Fresh Blow as Another Staff Member Quits

More people have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the issues surrounding their TV Production company escalated. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell in 2020 and worked with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, as many staff members exit the production, things seem to go downhill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Bennett Levine, the manager of Archewell Productions, left the company this month (January 2024), per The Mirror. Surprisingly, he is among the 17 other staff members who have quit their jobs in the Sussex company since they were married in 2018. Although the reason is unclear, experts suggest it is "chaos."

PR expert Ryan McCormick, "Bennett Levine leaving appears to be an indication of chaos behind the scenes. The Mirror reported in 2023 that Harry and Meghan worked just ONE hour a week at Archewell. One hour a week is 2.5% of a typical 40-hour week most people work."

McCormick further asserted, "That shows a considerable lack of effort and commitment. You can't expect employees to be their best if you're not willing to set a good example. This could have been a reason why Levine left." However, the expert noted staff leaving is one thing; the primary issue is the lack of content from Archewell.

"Levine departing while noteworthy doesn't compare to the elephant in the room, which is that Harry and Meghan aren't producing enough content," said McCormick. They have to produce value for their organization, donors, [and] media partners. I would not be surprised if other high-level employees leave should this trend continue."

Analyzing the year gone by (2023), the royal couple has had a few highs, including the success of their hit Netflix special, Harry & Meghan, along with Harry's best-selling memoir, Spare. But, wins followed some epic lows. The Suits star terminated her Spotify deal related to her podcast Archetype due to poor ratings.

From the family front, they have a limited role to play after stepping down as senior royals. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William's feud with Markle, as detailed in Harry's memoir, is another cause of concern. To say they have had a challenging time lately would be an understatement.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

A source close to them told US Weekly, "It's been a challenging time." At one point, rumors surfaced that the couple was heading for divorce amid constant pressures. However, these reporters were later shunned, and the insiders clarified, "They are a united front. As far as they're concerned, it's Harry and Meghan against the world."

Another concern for the couple has been the constant public criticism. The Sussex's were accused of exaggerating their May car chase, including when the United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in an interview that Meghan "was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."

The first source said, "Harry and Meghan can't keep track of the negative things people say about them. It's relentless. They do their best to rise above it, but, of course, it gets to them — how could it not?" Meanwhile, a second source added, "They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have."