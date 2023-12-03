Source Claims Melania Trump Was 'Not a Party Girl' And 'Was Easy to Work With' During Her Modeling Days

The former First Lady Melania Trump is primarily known for her supportive presence alongside her politician husband, former President Donald Trump. When she’s not supporting him on stage or behind the scenes, she dedicates quality time to her children and focuses on other endeavors. Lately, she’s been away from the spotlight and isn’t spotted in public as often as she used to.

However, before she became renowned for the role of a former First Lady, Melania had a successful career in modeling. It was during this phase of her life that she met her husband and fell in love. Nonetheless, a source claims to offer some clarity about Melania's past in the modeling industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Diane Freed

Recently, a thread on Quora prompted a conversation about Melania’s past and her reputation as a model. The question read: “Was Melania Trump a high-end and successful model?” To this question, numerous answers depicted the kind of model critics believed she was. Some boasted of her success and the incredible career she had followed by the fame and network she was able to amass. Others had opposing thoughts and referred to allegations of her being “difficult to work with” and other such claims. But one particular response about Melania’s past painted a refreshing picture of her life as a model.

A user named ‘Susan McMurray’ on the platform narrates a story involving her daughter at the time Melania was also an active model. McMurry claimed that her daughter was very well invested in the industry for about 25 years and continued elaborating on her experience. McMurray recalled a conversation in which she asked her daughter the same question. As per her daughter, Melania was actually “very nice and easy to work with” and was involved in more “tedious type” work, which her daughter classifies as catalog work.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George De Sota

In general, modeling isn’t easy at all and possesses a unique set of challenges considering the ever-changing trends in fashion. McMurry noted: “They [models] get work where they can go and where an agency sends them.” Circling back to Melania, the source pointed out: “Melania had a reputation for NOT being a party girl.” She clarified her claims: “She wasn’t a “rager” and was not a drug user.”

The source alleged that the former First Lady was strict on punctuality and maintained a professional demeanor while on set for a shoot. The source insinuated that she would consistently maintain ideal behavior to get cast by bookers for a shoot. Momentarily, there has been no comment issued by Melania or her representatives, especially about her alleged vices. It doesn’t change the fact that she’s still got an impressive portfolio as a model, through which she’s been propelled further in her social standing and her career.

Melania’s journey as a model began at the ripe age of 16 and worked her way through time. As per The U.S. Sun sources, she’s appeared on the covers of many emanated magazines, such as Harper’s Bazar Bulgaria, InStyle Weddings, New York Magazine, Allure, and Vanity Fair, to name a few. But she truly rose to fame after entering a contest for Jana Magazine’s “Look of the Year." She might not have won, but she was a runner-up, and that is how she slowly began to make her way in the world. Today, Melania is one of the most successful and influential women in the world.

