Michelle Obama Reveals Heartbreaking Plan With Rob Reiner on the Night He Was Killed

The unexpected news of director Rob Reiner’s and his wife, Michele Reiner’s death has shaken the Hollywood community. The two were found dead in their Los Angeles home, which immediately roused suspicion of a homicide. As per reports, they died on Sunday, and authorities were informed by their youngest daughter, Romy.

She was the one who found their bodies, prompting police action as she suspected that her 32-year-old brother Nick Reiner was the one who murdered their parents. The police booked him on suspicion of murder after a few hours of investigation.

​Since then, tributes have poured in from not just the film fraternity but also from political bigwigs. Recently, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama reminisced about her memories with the Reiners and made a shocking revelation. Well, the 61-year-old claimed that she and her husband, Barack Obama, were supposed to dine with Rob and Michele that evening. However, before they could visit, the Obamas received the devastating news of the Reiners’ shocking passing.

Offering condolences, Michelle Obama spoke about the unfortunate incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said, “We’ve known them for many, many years. We were supposed to be seeing them that night—last night. And we got the news.” Moving on, Michelle talked about the long-standing friendship they shared with the Reiners.

​Michelle Obama further dismissed popular speculations about the deceased couple being mentally deranged in some way or the other. In her words, “Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there—there’s not a lot of courage going on.”

​Well, considering the kind of rebuke the current U.S. President Donald Trump faced while offering condolences, Michelle Obama’s choice of words added a deeper perspective about the real lives of Rob Reiner. She further added, “They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about their country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them.”

​Besides Michelle, her husband Barack Obama had also reacted to the shocking news of the Reiners’ passing away. Penning his tribute in words for the couple, he took to X and wrote, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them.”

​Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s condolence note grabbed attention for its critical tone. The 79-year-old stirred controversy with his Truth Social message as he claimed never to have been a fan of the notable filmmaker. Trump tagged Rob as a deranged person and said he was bad for the country.

​An excerpt from his message read: “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So, I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”