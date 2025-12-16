A Middle District of Pennsylvania grand jury indicted 24-year-old Dominique Harris for reportedly assaulting two ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officials while they were on duty on November 30, 2025. The case is being prosecuted by Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur and was investigated by ICE.

Harris was charged with two counts of assault per the indictment obtained by the US Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania. According to reports, the 24-year-old allegedly intervened during a routine investigation conducted by ICE officials, the aftermath of which was an arrest.

Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Obstructing law enforcement is not protesting, it is a crime. Instead of trying to spread misinformation @GovTimWalz should focus on protecting… https://t.co/vLwjMOWx07 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 12, 2025

Although the arrest initially did not involve Harris, it became so after she approached the subject despite reported warnings. Since the officials reportedly didn’t give her the time of day, Harris followed the two men into ICE’s secure facility, where she confronted the two officials.

Upon confrontation, the ICE officials allegedly asked her again to leave, but the encounter quickly turned hostile, resulting in Harris spitting on the two ICE officials. This alleged assault is what ultimately caused her to get handcuffed and detained. An official sentence is yet to be delivered; Harris remains in ICE custody until then.

Remember that every time you hear Democrats attack ICE for arresting US citizens they are arresting citizens who violently obstructed or assaulted federal law enforcement and are facing criminal prosecution. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 12, 2025

Crimes of violence against ICE officials appear to be on the rise, with new cases like Harris’ being reported more frequently than before. Although these ICE officials weren’t physically injured, their colleagues haven’t been as lucky. Incidents range from officials being bitten and having Molotov cocktails thrown at them to stones being hurled. In some extreme scenarios, ICE officials have even been rammed by cars and physically assaulted, causing life-threatening injuries.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security surveyed violence against ICE officials in 2024 under both President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden’s presidencies. The results were staggering. According to the official Homeland Security website, there has been a 1,150% increase in both assault and violence against ICE officials.

While there’s an alarming increase in crimes against ICE officials, violence against citizens also appears in tandem. A recent incident highlighted the growing tensions between ICE officials and citizens as they attempt to follow the law.

On December 15, 2025, two ICE officials requested immediate backup after they were surrounded by an angry mob that was hurling nasty insults while also throwing snowballs at them in Minneapolis. According to bystanders’ observations, the ICE officials prompted the crowd’s hostile response.

Reminder: if you assault a federal officer or agent, you will face the full extent of the law. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 19, 2025

The ICE officials were amid an immigration-related arrest at a traffic light on Lake Street, Pillisbury Avenue in the afternoon. Per a video shared exclusively with MPR News, the woman appeared to be belly-down and was dragged by her hands to the car they were supposed to get in.

As the situation escalated, bystanders crowded the officials and began throwing objects. To defend themselves and ward off the growing crowd, the ICE officials reportedly used pepper spray and pepper balls. According to other observers, the officials allegedly used tasers on some people, too!

Likewise, there have been an array of crimes against ICE officials and, in unfortunate cases, their victims. Concerning Harris’ recent indictment, ICE has yet to release a formal statement revealing further details about the case.