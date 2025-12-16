Zohran Mamdani Slams NYC Councilwoman Over ‘Vile’ Islamophobic Post

Zohran Mamdani slammed Republican New York City councilwoman Vicki Paladino’s post, calling out calls for the expulsion of Muslims. Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor-elect of New York City, called Paladino’s remarks “vile.”

Paladino has a long record of Islamophobic remarks, making statements supporting deportation of Muslims. Moreover, she has been supporting Israel and opposing the Palestinian movement. Paladino previously called on Trump to deport Mamdani.

She called him a radical leftist who hates the country, “is here specifically to undermine everything we’ve ever been about.” ​In a post that drew accusations of Islamophobia, Paladino slammed a Muslim man from Syria. She mentioned global jihad exists and warned against another 9/11. She asked the administration to develop a legal framework for denaturalization and expelling Muslims.

Vickie Paladino’s call to expel, sanction & denaturalize Muslims is vile, unconstitutional, and dangerous. This is blatant Islamophobia. Muslim New Yorkers belong here—full stop. Someone who promotes hate like this has no place on the City Council and must be censured immediately pic.twitter.com/jZ9pd3vlEy — Jessica González-Rojas (votejgr.bsky.social) (@votejgr) December 16, 2025



Mamdani called her out in his post, “A million Muslims live in New York City. We belong here, as do every other New Yorker. This is vile Islamophobia from the Councilwoman, and it has no place in our city.” He further added, “Death threats. Islamophobic bigotry. Now, a sitting council member is calling for my deportation. Enough.”

The remarks followed the Bondi Beach terror attack. During the attack, a Muslim fruit shop owner, Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled the gunman without worrying about his own life. He was able to subdue the attacker while also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds himself. He is being called a hero for saving several lives that day. Bondi beach was packed with over 1,000 people celebrating Hanukkah.

In 2023, Paladino’s solution to conflict in Gaza was for Hamas to surrender to Israel. She called the pro-Palestine protesters in the country “the worst people in society”. Her views have always been controversial; hence, leading to major outrage.

“The comments are abhorrent. Targeting the Muslim community is completely unacceptable and unbelievably divisive” “It should have no place in our city and nation, and instead has become common behavior from this particular council member”https://t.co/ZfV4o2V45F — City & State NY (@CityAndStateNY) December 15, 2025

In addition to Zohran Mamdani, social media users have also been slamming Paladino. One Instagram user commented under her post, “Your post doesn’t make you a decent human. Islamophobia & anti-Semitism are two sides of the same coin. Nothing stops you flipping one side to another on a whim when you’ve allowed that kind of grotesque and ghoulish hate into your body & soul.” Another one posted, “Shame, you’ve exposed yourself as a very hateful person.”