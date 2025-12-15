Identity Revealed of Bystander Who Tackled Bondi Beach Gunman During Shooting and Was Shot Twice

The man hailed as a “bystander hero” for tackling one of the alleged Bondi Beach gunmen has now been identified. He was shot twice during the incident, according to reports.

At least 12 people were killed, and several others were injured at Sydney’s Bondi Beach after a shooting on Sunday, December 15. In a shocking clip from the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, a member of the public is seen tackling an alleged shooter to the ground and putting his own life in danger.

For nearly three decades I have been warning Australia about the dangers of letting people into this country who refuse to integrate and assimilate with our way of life. We must take a stronger stance on the people and cultures that we allow into the country. pic.twitter.com/ZfAHtQxFuj — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) December 15, 2025

Video shows the bystander crouching behind a car before approaching the gunman from behind as shots are fired. He then jumps on the gunman, tackles him to the ground, and disarms him. The video then shows the alleged shooter running off before panning towards a bridge where another gunman is seen firing shots.

The bystander has now been identified as 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed, the owner of a fruit shop and a father of two. He is not trained in the use of firearms.

A Palestinian protester turned up to the Bondi memorial. The crowd are having none of it. Police moving her on. pic.twitter.com/gwG4zdufFD — Daniel (@VoteLewko) December 15, 2025

His cousin, Mustafa, told 7News Australia that he is undergoing treatment in a hospital, as he was shot twice on the arm and the shoulder during his act of bravery.

“He’s in hospital, we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside… we hope he will be fine, he’s a hero, 100 percent a hero,” he said.

A clip of Al Ahmed sitting on the floor while being treated for his wounds is circulating on social media. Premier Chris Minns, meanwhile, lauded him for his courage and called him a ‘genuine hero’.

“That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,” he said.

Minns also called the attack a ‘cowardly act of terrifying violence’ and assured citizens the authorities would soon start a thorough enquiry into it.

Australian Police are also exploring the possibility of there being a third gunman behind the shooting.

The Bondi Beach shooting has resulted in at least 29 people being transported to hospitals. Moreover, two police officers are undergoing surgery after being hospitalised in a ‘serious, verging on critical condition’

The police, meanwhile, said that the shooting was ‘designed’ as an attack on Sydney’s Jewish community as it targeted Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach. ‘

Al Ahmed’s quick decision put his own life at risk and helped protect others. His actions showed how ordinary people can rise to extraordinary moments.